Polestar launches a mountain bike that’s pure Scandi-chic… but it’s not electric!

The premium electric vehicle brand has teamed up with Allebike and Ohlins for its limited edition down-country bike. But there's no motor-assistance.

Forget Scandi-noir, this gorgeous new down-country bike born out of a collaboration between Polestar cars, Allebike and Ohlins suspension is pure Scandi-filth. And it’ll cost you a year’s supply of Lurpak.

Need to know

Limited edition of 100 bikes

Priced at €9,500 (car not included)

130mm travel up front with 120mm at the back

Carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) frame

The Allebike Alpha – Polestar Edition, to give it its full title, is a 120mm travel down-country bike kitted out with trick Ohlins suspension and either Shimano XTR or SRAM XX1 components. Billed as the ‘ultimate downcountry bike for the adventurous and design-conscious cyclist’ it’s sure to be a big hit with lifestyle buyers looking for the perfect accessory to carry on the roof of their Polestar 2 electric car. But unlike many automotive branding exercises that have gone before, this one looks like the real deal, with a proper full-suspension chassis that’s ready to rip.

Allebike appears to have created a brand new full carbon frame for the occasion, with sleek lines and a cradled forward shock mount that’s considerably cleaner than its previous designs. The suspension uses a four bar linkage with a Horst link on the chainstay and a swing link under the top tube driving a funky Ohlins TTX air shock. A one-piece carbon bar/stem combo keeps the cockpit looking clean and contemporary.

Up front is Ohlins new down-country fork, the RX34 M2. with 130mm of travel. From what we can see there’s just one frame size, designated M/L, with a reach of 466mm, a 65º head angle 438mm chainstay and lofty 346mm BB height. Two different build kits are offered. One with Shimano XTR and the other with SRAM’s XX1 AXS wireless drivetrain. Allebike is claiming a 11.5kg weight for the SRAM build and 11.6kg for the Shimano option. Pricing is identical on both bikes.

It’s certainly a handsome collaboration, but given its one of the leading manufacturers of high-end electric cars, we’re definitely surprised that Polestar didn’t take the opportunity to use an e-bike for its first foray into mountain biking. Perhaps that’s next on the horizon.