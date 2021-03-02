Inspired by the Tectal, which introduced POC’s vision for trail helmets, integrating innovative safety technology into a lightweight and well-ventilated helmet, the Kortal Race MIPS takes POC’s ideas even further. It sets a new benchmark for mountain bike riders at home with the more aggressive and capable all-mountain bikes.

Developed with a brand new design the helmet features a patented break away visor system to protect a riders neck, aramid bridges for strength, an NFC Medical ID chip which uses digital technology to allow the helmet to speak for you when you can’t™ and a RECCO® Reflector which allows you to be searchable over large areas. The Kortal Race MIPS is also the world’s first helmet to use the brand new MIPS® Integra system, an almost invisible rotational impact protection system.

The helmet naturally pairs seamlessly with the brand-new Devour Clarity sunglasses, and even has a rear ‘eye garage’ for storage. Developed alongside the Kortal, the Devour Clarity sunglasses give exceptional coverage and a new sense of freedom and flexibility.

Crisp, sharp, uncluttered vision is the gateway to performance and an ability to react to dangers. With the Devour details will be crystal clear thanks to Clarity lens technology which fine-tunes the color spectrum, and the frame design which maximises peripheral vision and allows for significant airflow.

The Kortal and Devour have been developed to let you open up the world and take it all in. Infinity may feel like a long way away, but you won’t know until you get there.

How to win the brand-new, award-winning Kortal and Devour from POC

1st prize combo: POC Kortal Race MIPS and Devour

2nd prize: POC Devour

3rd prize: POC Kortal

Kortal Race MIPS: SRP £220 / €249,95 . Devour: SRP £230 / €249.

Answer this question:

What is the name of POC’s lens technology?’

1 – ‘Vision’

2 – ‘Clarity’

3 – ‘Pop’

Click through to this surveymonkey form to answer the question and enter the competition.

