Evans Cycles’ £50 Pinnacle Cedar flat pedal shoe looks pretty darned good

New three-shoe Pinnacle range, and the pick is the Pinnacle Cedar Flat – looks great, but no word on the rubber it’s using though.

Evans has a flat pedal shoe called the Pinnacle Cedar, it’s just £50, features a “phylon and rubber” sole and honestly looks pretty darned good so far. Those of you with keen eyes might also have spotted the upper shares a remarkable resemblance to a certain numerical shoe brand, famous for its Freerider Pro.

Evans says the Pinnacle Cedar has a padded collar and tongue, non-slip heel (that’s inside the shoe) and heel loop to keep your foot from moving. There’s an abrasion panel coating the toe box to keep it fresh looking, over a microfibre upper, all kept snugly in place with laces.

Stealthy rubber?

What about that sole then? Phylon is made from EVA and is usually used in a shoe’s misdsole. Rubber… well, we know what that is, the questions is, just how grippy is the stuff Evans has cooked up for its shoe? And is it a match for Five Ten Freerider Pro? We’ll get hold of a pair and let you know

The Pinnacle Cedar comes in red or black and men’s and women’s versions too, although as far as we can make out there’s no real difference in construction between the men’s and women’s. Evans should really just say it comes in sizes 4-13, and let riders decide if they’re men, women, or neither.

Clipless too

Evans in fact has a range of three new shoes for riders, one roadie pair called the Pinnacle Radium, the Cedar of course, and the Pinnacle Maple clipless shoe. Evans says the Maple is “professional looking” (eh?), robust and comfy. It’s secured with three velcro fastenings not laces, and features a padded collar, non-slip heel and heel loop. There’s a reinforced toe box for rock protection too, microfiber upper, mesh tongue and nylon outsole.

Inside the Pinnacle Maple is a nylon midsole (stiff but comfy, what else?). The sole features a raised tread for grip, option for extra studs, and of course a recessed cleat.