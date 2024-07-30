Pidock’s last lap overtake was just ‘part of racing’ says Olympic Mountain Bike XCO silver medallist, Viktor Koretzky

While the Paris 2024 crowd booed Pidcock's audacious inside line, French rival Viktor Koretzky concedes it was a legitimate move.

Tom Pidcock’s incredible defence of his Olympic Mountain Bike XCO title was not without controversy, with the Elancourt Hill crowd loudly booing the British rider as he crossed the line, and accepted his gold medal at the presentation ceremony. Plainly the spectators on-site, and – judging by the comments on social media – many viewers around the world watching the race on TV, thought there was something against the rules, or unsporting, about the last gasp overtake.

Immediately after the race, the two riders maintained a significantly larger distance than they had during the race, and particularly that brief but decisive moment on track, with neither rider congratulating or commiserating with their rival. In an interview with Discovery Plus/Eurosport, Pidcock was unapologetic about his tactics: “Rubbing’s racing!” the young star said, quoting Days of Thunder (the NASCAR film with Tom Cruise). “I couldn’t get rid of Viktor. I knew how fast he is on the last lap. In the end I just had to go for a gap. It’s what I’ve always done and the Olympics no different. I’m sorry for him, his the support was amazing, but it’s the Olympics, you’ve got to go all-in.”

But later, at the official press conference, time had allowed for reflection and clarity of thought, particularly from the Koretzky camp. “I think it was part of racing. We all want the goal and we all fight for the goal. That’s racing. We fought to the finish“, Koretzky conceded.

“After his puncture he showed everyone he was on form today. I lost my opportunity, but I think I played my own chance to the end. I can be happy about that.” And with that the pair shook hands and congratulated each other. Let’s hope mountain biking’s race fans, whether they have followed it for years, or have just discovered its blend of power, skill, and tactics, can do the same and celebrate one of the most exciting battles of all time.