Tom Pidcock wins Gold medal in dramatic Paris 2024 Olympic mountain bike XCO race, and gets booed by the crowd

Pidcock becomes the second man ever to win two gold medals in mountain bike cross-country after controversial move and mid-race puncture.

Tom Pidcock has won gold in the Olympic mountain bike XC, in one of the best comebacks of all time. Pidcock took the lead on the second lap, before a puncture saw him lose sight of Frenchman Viktor Koretsky in the lead, with 40 seconds separating him from gold at its biggest gap.

It looked like game over for the reigning champion then, with Koretsky looking strong in the lead and on home turf in front of a French crowd. But, Pidcock persevered and managed to not only reel in the race leader and the chasing group, but take the win in emphatic style. Pidcock’s gold is the second for GB during the Olympics so far, and is his second gold medal after he won in Tokyo – he has also become only the second man to win two golds in this discipline.

How it happened

What the course may have lacked in technicality, you can’t deny that it kept the racing fast and close in the men’s race. The race was tight and attacks were short-lived until the 25 minute mark.

Charlie Aldridge of GB marked the leaders well in the opening laps – and he managed to finish 8th in his first Olympics. He also won the unofficial award for the most steezy rider, after pulling t-bogs on one of the double jumps lap after lap.

But after 25 minutes of racing Pidcock attacked uphill by the switchbacks, with only Viktor Koretsky of France able to follow. Alan Hatherly of South Africa stayed close behind.

The two leaders worked well together, until Pidcock suffered a flat tyre. Unfortunately he lost more time than necessary as the mechanics weren’t ready for him, and he ended up almost 40 seconds back from the leader Koretsky.

Yorkshire grit

Of course, that didn’t deter the Leeds-born Pidcock, as he fought through the chasers and brought the gap back almost on his own. Hatherly rode most of the race in no-man’s land in between Koretsky and the chasers, until Pidcock reappeared and helped to bring back the Frenchman. As the bell rung for the final lap, Pidcock led the group of Korestky and Hatherly towards the Wall climb.

If you were eagle-eyed, you might have seen that Evie Richards came out to support Pidcock, cheering him on on the final lap up the early switchback climbs. Pidcock attacked past the feed zone on the 50m climb into the woods, but it didn’t stick – Koretsky and Hatherly were stuck on his wheel.

Koretsky looked calm and collected, attacking late on the last lap and managed to gap Pidcock going into the rock section. Fatigue from having to chase back on combined with leading the group likely set in for the Brit. But, after a game of cat and mouse on the final lap, and the two leaders switching roles, it was the final woods section that would prove decisive for the victory – and unpopular from the French home crowd. The two riders took separate lines around a tree, and almost came together. Pidcock was marginally ahead as they rejoined the main track, and Koretzky was forced to brake and unclip from his pedal.

Unfortunately for Koretsky, the loss of momentum proved too much and Pidcock accelerated away, sprinting ahead to his second gold medal at the Olympics. The French crowd were less than emphatic with Pidcock’s victory, and we won’t be surprised if French newspapers call for his head after denying the French XCO double. But hey, at least Pinarello/Ineos Grenadiers got two wins, right?

“Rubbing’s racing!”

In a post-race interview to Adam Blythe of Discovery Plus/Eurosport, Tom Pidcock was unapologetic about his last lap move; “Rubbing’s racing!” the young star said, quoting Days of Thunder (the NASCAR film with Tom Cruise). “I couldn’t get rid of Viktor. I knew how fast he is on the last lap. In the end I just had to go for a gap. It’s what I’ve always done and the Olympics no different. I’m sorry for him, his the support was amazing, but it’s the Olympics, you’ve got to go all-in“.

Full results:

Gold – Tom Pidcock, GB

Silver – Viktor Koretsky, France

Bronze – Alan Hatherly, South Africa

GB athletes:

Tom Pidcock – 1st

Charlie Aldridge – 8th