Peter Sagan plans to compete in the eMTB World Champs

Another pro road cyclist who loves mountain biking! Sagan is back for more MTB action, and this time, it's electric.

It looks like pro road cyclist Peter Sagan will be competing in the 2022 electric mountain bike World Championships on the 22nd August in Les Gets.

The Slovakian rider, who has an incredible number of road wins and World Champs stripes to his name, is known for his on-bike versatility in the road world – but he’s got impressive off-road form too.

In fact, Sagan started his cycling career racing both road and mountain bikes as a youth, and one of his earliest big wins was Junior World Champion at the 2008 XC Mountain Bike World Cup. To put that in context, the Junior DH champion at the same event was Josh Bryceland, and the U23 XC winner was Nino Schurter.

His interest has continued throughout his career, including competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He’s also competed at a number of cyclocross events and even sampled the delights of gravel racing, competing at the Unbound event Kansas, USA, earlier this year.

Speaking to Italian sports paper La Gazzetta Della Sport, and as reported on Cycling Weekly, he comments that this time it’s more about participation and he’s not necessarily in it to win it.

“I won’t be able to be competitive and I’m not going for that,” he says. ‘It will be a party.’

Sagan’s longtime sponsor is Specialized, who itself has previous form when it comes to supporting road cyclists with electric mountain bike ambitions. Cycling polymath Tom Pidcock won the eMTB World Champs in 2020 on a Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo.