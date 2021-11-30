Orange Stage 6 Evo: none more marmite mountain bike

You either like Orange mountain bikes or you don't. There is something of a truism however that if you've actually ridden an Orange for any amount of time, you appreciate them.

As well as the suspension action benefits of a pure single pivot (yes, there are plenty of benefits despite what The Internets sez) a key phrase that leaps out from Orange’s marketing bumf is: “The swingarm has improved resistance to twisting under pedalling load while maintaining the lateral flex that gives grip when the bike is leaned hard into turns.”

It’s great to hear frame flex (which is what this is) being discussed in this way. The best mountain bikes, when ridden aggressively, spend a whole lot of time not-vertical ie. leaned over. Suspension units don’t really work in a lateral plane so chassis feel comes into play. A lot.

Orange Stage 6 Evo need to know

Brand new custom formed monocoque 6061-T6 aluminium frame

Designed and built in Britain

5 year frame warranty with Limited Lifetime Crash Replacement

New aggressive Evo geometry optimised for 150mm front/140mm rear travel

New neutral pivot position

New progressive suspension kinematics

New asymmetric swing arm design with greater strength and lateral rigidity.

Off-set pivot for chainring clearance

Geometry for reduced offset fork

New improved dropout with UDH gear hanger

Boost 148 rear hub spacing

New Top tube accessory mounts

Bottle cage mounts under downtube

Internal cable/hose routing

Orange PR:

Stage 6 Evo: the one where we went full F.A.F.

“With the emphasis placed firmly on geometry and the incredible performance benefits that brings, the Stage 6 Evo could be the only bike you’ll ever need. The frame features our new asymmetric swingarm construction which improves stiffness and strength, a more progressive suspension curve, offset bearing housing to give more space around the chain-ring which allows us to use a more neutral pivot position. The bolt-thru rear axle now threads into a UDH gear hanger – we believe this is a promising new ’standard’ and we approve; UDH is universally available, simple and robust – a great step forward.

“Neat features that we’ve also added to the new Stage 6 Evo frame include accessory mounts under the top-tube, to support the oodles of new and innovative accessories coming onto the scene. When you find your favourite, you’ll be good to go.

“With over two decades of fabricating and refining our own custom formed aluminium monocoque frames under our belts, Orange has developed the ideal balance of pedaling efficiency and shock performance whilst maintaining the compliance to ensure optimal grip whilst cornering. This new design has allowed us to achieve these traits by using thinner, lighter cross sectioned tubes all manufactured in-house. The swingarm has improved resistance to twisting under pedalling load while maintaining the lateral flex that gives grip when the bike is leaned hard into turns.

“The result of lowering the non-drive-side chainstay, with better integration of the bearing housings, along with revised tube thicknesses, has resulted in a 20% increase in longitudinal stiffness and a 15% increase in overall strength compared to previous construction methods. This improved stiffness ratio also aids pedaling efficiency through a reduction in twisting and enhances shock performance, all without increasing weight.

“The frame’s asymmetric bearing housing means we can locate the main pivot in a neutral position to minimise the effect of drivetrain/suspension interaction (pedal feedback), allowing the bike to pedal smoothly through the choppiest of terrain.”

The Stage 6 Evo will initially be available as an SE spec (Special Edtion). Other models will become available at a later date.

Orange Stage 6 Evo geometry:

Orange Stage 6 Evo SE spec:

Fork: Ohlins RXF 36 M.2 Air 150mm 29

Rear Shock: Ohlins TTX1 Air 210×55

Bottom Bracket: Race Face

Crankset: Race Face Aeffect 32t

Rear Mech: Shimano SLX 12spd

Chain: KMC 12spd

Shifters: Shimano SLX 12spd

Cassette: Shimano SLX 10-51T 12spd

Wheelset: Stans Flow Mk4 + Hope Pro 4 (Black) 29

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 3C Exo / DHR II 2.4 Exo 29

Brakes: Hope Tech 3 E4 Black 203/180

Seatpost: SDG Tellis 150mm

Seat Clamp: Strange Bolted

Headset: Cane Creek 49mm for Tapered Steerer

Swingarm: Bolt Type Allen Key Head (Boost 148mm Hub)

Stem: Hope M35 x 35mm Black

Saddle: SDG Strange Bel Air III

Handlebars: Renthal FatBar M35 800mm

Grips: Strange Grappler Lock-On

Ox Blood Red gloss paint finish

SRP £6400

Stage 6 Evo LE models will be available from… er, today!