Orange Bikes to open their doors for first ever demo weekend at Orange HQ

Twice in a blue moon: Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th of October

Orange are putting on a Blue Moon Demo Weekend this month at the West Yorkshire based HQ. They’ve never done one before. They may never do one again.

>>> 2020 Orange Five RS: first ride review

Orange Bikes Blue Moon:

Once in a blue moon, as the old saying goes, is about the frequency of a very rare event. In this case the Blue Moon Event is happening on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th of October, when we will be throwing open the Orange Bikes HQ doors to everyone to view our showroom stock of Ex-demo, close out and refurbished bikes.

It’s something we have never done before and it’s probably something we won’t do again, so this is a unique opportunity to come to the factory and hunt down a bargain.

Ex-show bikes, ex-demo bikes, magazine test models and some refurbished bikes

Some components (as new but with possible cosmetic flaws)

An Orange merch stand, including some orange rarities

Goodie bags with all purchases

Charity Lucky Dip for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.

Museum room featuring some rare iconic Orange bikes.

Pro rider Ben Moore in attendance

Refreshments will be available.

Please Note: The weekend will be first come first served while stocks last.

To make the day manageable please note that we are not able to offer test rides of bikes.

This is a showroom open day only – there will be no access to workshops, warehouse or frame building factory. (Access to toilets will be available).