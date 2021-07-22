Öhlins is taking on RockShox’s ZEB and the Fox 38, with its RXF38. A fork that offers a lot of adjustment and a proven downhill racing damper.

If you want a 38mm stanchion enduro fork with some umlaut graphics, Öhlins can provide. Swedish single crown enduro forks for all, is the message with Öhlins new RXF38 II.

When the brand revealed its RXF38 last year, it was not available as a standalone aftermarket purchase option. This has been redressed with the new version – you’ll no longer have to buy into a specific frameset or brand, to get one.

An all-enduro option

Following the trend of 38mm stanchion single crown forks from RockShox and Fox, Öhlins offers the RXF38 II in a variety of configurations.

Travel is adjustable at three levels (160-, 170- and 180mm), with two crown offsets, either 44- or 51mm, depending on your frame geometry.

Compared to the version which became available with select OEM bike brands last year, the new RXF38 has two added features: the 160mm travel option and 51mm offset.

Big stopper and tyres

Brake rotor and tyre size compatibility are what you’d expect from a contemporary enduro fork, with the Öhlins RXF38 II capable of mounting a 220mm roto and roll a 29×2.6” casing tyre.

Damping relies on proven TTX18 internals, similar to what Loic Bruni uses in his downhill fork.

Adjustability is generous, which should please those riders who fancy themselves as amateur suspension tuning experts,

RXF38 offers all the tuning options

The combination of a twin-piston damper and three-chamber air spring delivers.

Riders can dial-in 15 clicks of low-speed compression and rebound, to balance the requirement for small-bump sensitivity without triggering fork dive in high-speed berms.

Considering its long-travel design, Öhlins expect RXF38 II riders to hit some big terrain, which is where three-clicks of high-speed compression come into play.

It might be an enduro fork, but not all RXF38 IIs will be mounted on e-bikes or roll onto a chairlift. For those riders who prefer to earn their turns, when pedalling the enduro bike, there is a climb mode setting, to minimize fork movement and not waste those precious watts.