Veteran IOC member claims the Olympics are not happening in July

Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound states Tokyo Olympics “are not going to start on 24 July, that much I know”.
Dick Pound was speaking to American news outlet USA Today, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
Pound elaborated: “It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”
The IOC themselves have not issued any formal statement on postponement or cancellation of the games. Referring to Dick Pound’s statement, IOC spokesman Mark Adams: “It is the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC executive board which was announced [on Sunday].”
This announcement comes hot on the heels of Canada and Australia pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics in their current schedule. The Great British team are also making similar noises with the British Olympic Association chair, Hugh Robertson telling The Guardian that “I don’t think there is any way we can send a team”.
The IOC themselves have stated that they will make a decision within four weeks but with the current Coronavirus situation, this is seen as widely improbable and a decision must be made this week.
The most widespread thought is that the Olympics will be postponed until 2021.
