MBR and COVID-19: a word from the editor

We are in unprecedented times. Only a few weeks ago I was riding trails just outside Barcelona in warm spring sunshine, now, doing the same thing would get me a €3,000 fine, as well as potentially putting other people’s lives in risk and unnecessary strain on a health system under intense pressure.

>>> Coronavirus: can we still ride?

Already this year many events have been postponed or cancelled, and with experts predicting the COVID-19 pandemic to continue for many months, those that remain look increasingly in doubt. That includes the Olympics, the UCI World Cup and mass participation events such as ‘Ard Rock.

Presently, here at MBR, we’re working to bring you the same level of content in print and online as normal. That may be forced to change, however, if restrictions are introduced here in the UK. In which case we will have to look at other ways of bringing you the best content we can. As it stands we plan to bring you the magazine every four weeks as well as a regularly updated website, YouTube channel and social media streams. We really hope this wealth of content will provide you with a welcome dose of distraction, entertainment and escapism and we thank you for all your loyal and continued support through this challenging period.

Should you be self-isolating and don’t want to miss the latest issue, you can subscribe here for 30% off, or order individual back issues through our new service by clicking here.

Digital issues and subscriptions are also available through Apple News, Zinio and Readly.

Above all, we wish you good health and stay safe.