Oli Carter’s Ultimate Adventure vlog series is worth subscribing to

Can Oli keep up with a World cup Downhill racer on the trails and in the gym?

Oli Carter’s new Ultimate Adventures six part vlog series: he travels north to Manchester to spend a day with Jack Reading to find out what makes him tick.

“The first thing I noticed about Jack is how professional his approach is to what he does; be it training, working or riding. All are executed to the fullest and is a testament to the work that goes into being a self-funded racer on a world level.

“We went for an awesome ride in the morning on Saddleworth Moor, some super steep and rocky trails up there… Perfect training ground for a DH racer, and his dog.

“A quick clean up and we headed to Jack’s work. He is an Optometrist, it was really interesting to see and again a testament to his hard work ethic gaining a Masters degree whilst racing. Question is, did I pass the eye test?

“To finish off I wanted to find out if I could keep up with Jack in the gym.”

Next week, episode two is down south at an enduro race with a twist…