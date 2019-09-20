Mass start enduro racing at night from Scotland to the Lake District (or something)

Catch up with Oli Carter and his mission to cram all of the riding in, all of the time

Catch up with Oli Carter and his mission to cram all of the riding in, all of the time. Here are the next two episodes in his excellent Ultimate Adventure vlogs.

>>> Best enduro mountain bikes in 2019

Enduro MTB Racing at Night

Oli Carter: “Ever wondered what its like to ride or even race at night? Well jump on board for this Ultimate Adventure.

“In episode 2 I head out to explore what’s on my doorstep, riding along the Iconic South Downs Way en route to a night Enduro Race 10 miles away. Question is, did I win?

“If you haven’t ever ridden at night you have got to try it. It turns your local trails into a whole new playground, keeping those skills sharp and you on the bike through the inevitable dark UK winters.

“What a day out it was, 11 hours door to door and one hell of an Adventure.”

Two big Enduro races in one weekend

Oli Carter: “First off Heading north to Scotland for the crazy Mass start Mac Avalanche on Saturday followed by a British National Enduro in the Lake District on Sunday.

“We were spoilt with some of the UK’s finest scenery over the weekend, from the breath-taking Glen Coe valley, to the shores of Lake Windermere. Riding bikes does take you to some incredible places. Some of the chairlifts were crazier than the riding on offer this weekend!

“It was a big mission driving 1130miles and racing 11 blind stages, no practice, just riding by sight. To me this is a true form of enduro racing, going as fast as you can on the terrain in front of you. I Love the rush of cleaning a crazy section of trail that usually would have you stopped and planning a route… You VS the trails, that’s what MTB is about.”