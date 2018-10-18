Check out the new £4,199 Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Pro 2019

Nukeproof Mega Carbon range starts a bit cheaper for 2019

The 2019 Nukeproof range is unveiled today. Amidst general subtle refinements and upgraded specs is a whole new Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Pro.

The Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Pro gets Rockshox Lyrick RC fork, Super Deluxe RC3 rear shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Mavic Deemax Elite wheels, Nukeproof wide bars, short stems, Horizon SL saddles and Sam Hill Signature grips.

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Pro features

Frame: Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon, monocoque Carbon Fibre chassis, internal cable routing with removable window insert for easy installation, custom tuned rear shock configuration, threaded bottom bracket, boost 148mm rear axle spacing, 3D contoured frame protection

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Charger 2 RC 170mm, 46mm Offset, Debonair, Diffusion Black

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 ML1S 230x65mm (Comes with 2x bottomless tokens fitted so you have them if needed.)

Front Wheel: Mavic Deemax Elite, 27.5″, 15x110mm

Rear Wheel: Mavic Deemax Elite, 27.5″, XD, 148x12mm

Tyres: Michelin Wild Enduro 27.5″ x 2.4, Gum -X TS TLR

Crankset: SRAM Descendant 7K Alloy Eagle 12-Speed, 170mm, 32T, B148, DUB

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed

Chain Guide: MRP AMg V2, 32-38T, ISCG-05, black

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE

Front Rotor: SRAM Centreline, 200mm

Rear Rotor: SRAM Centreline, 180mm

Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon AL 800mm, 25mm

Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, 31.8mm Clamp, black

Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Yellow

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb Stealth; S: 390mm length, 125mm drop; M: 440mm length, 150mm drop; L/XL: 480mm length, 170mm drop

Headset: Nukeproof Warhead, 44-56 IITS

Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature

Price: £4,199.99

Availability: er, now!

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Pro geometry

Nukeproof Mega 275 Carbon Pro press release

Since 1999 the infamous Megavalanche race, which starts from the highest point on Pic Blanc (3300m) above the village of Alpe D’Huez has been synonymous with all mountain riding and the highest level of true mountain bike racing.

Conceived originally in 2009 by the development team at Nukeproof in an attempt to build the perfect bike for this exact style of racing, the Mega was born. Now in its 4th evolution, the Mega is podium proven. It has tasted success with numerous national and international race wins to its name.

Other Nukeproof Mega news

All 2019 Mega models get Michelin Wild Enduro tyres, Nukeproof’s wide bars, short stems, Horizon SL saddles and Sam Hill Signature Grips.

2019 Nukeproof Mega models come with two rear shock volume spacers; “we wanted to give our riders to option to be able to remove to taste”.

Alloy Mega Comp 275 and 290 Comp get SRAM NX Eagle drivetrains and Rockshox Yari Charger RC forks.

Nope, still no carbon Mega 290.

Why no carbon 290? “We’re not saying never, but until we can produce a frame that we feel offers significant advantages over the alloy sibling, we will hold off.”