Niner’s first ebikes: the 150mm RIP e9 and the 180mm WFO e9

Niner Bikes announce their first e-MTBs. New e9 series of Bosch powered bikes feature 150mm travel RIP e9 and 180mm travel WFO e9.

The RIP e9 and WFO e9 mountain bikes are powered by the recently updated 4th generation Bosch Performance Line CX drive systems. These motors arguably set the current benchmark for the best ebike motor on the market. Paired with 625 Wh batteries, they offer 85Nm of torque and claim to average 50 miles (80km) per charge.

150mm Niner RIP e9, $5995 (UK price TBC)

Niner Bikes: “The best way we can think of to improve a ride on the dirt is to stay out longer, go a little farther, summit the climb sooner, or just make a ride happen, period. Our new 150mm-travel RIP e9 29er checks all those boxes. It’s a quick, mid-travel trail bike for picking off mid-week missions and day-long excursions alike.

“We start with a welded 6061 aluminum frame and a one-piece motor mount that unifies the upper and lower pivot locations with the shock mount for exceptional stiffness. Forged seat- and chainstay yokes, rocker arm, hollowed dropouts, plus our signature Enduro Max Black Oxide pivot bearings make this all-new Niner chassis rock solid.

“But above all, Niner ride quality is paramount. Accordingly, the RIP e9 suspension behavior was carefully evaluated during development. With the freedom to consider a range of proven, well-suited suspension designs, our engineers turned to (and hot-rodded) a Horst-link 4-bar system. Turning over every rock in pursuit of performance, we adjusted the leverage ratio, shock length, stroke, orientation and mounting location to elicit Niner’s signature kinematics. Using a “right side up” trunnion shock mount, bearings in the rocker arm are free to rotate smoothly. The net result is a remarkably supple, balanced suspension curve that’s equally at home going uphill or down, and ready to take on any trail.”

180mm Niner WFO e9, $6295 (UK price TBC)

NIner Bikes: “Your access to the rowdiest terrain, steep backcountry lines, and local chunder just got a lot better. With aggressive geometry, 180mm suspension travel, a coil spring, and Bosch Gen 4 drive system, the WFO e9 is ready to punch your ticket to the top of any trail and capably carve its way down, no matter how gnarly.

“As on the RIP e9, the WFO e9 chassis is welded from 6061 aluminum frame mated to a one-piece motor mount. The intricately shaped motor mount houses upper and lower pivots, plus the lower shock mount, for a rock-solid foundation. Forged frame end links and dropouts bring added strength and the pivots ride on Enduro Max Black Oxide bearings for smooth, long life performance. We’re so confident in the quality of our frames, they’re all backed by a lifetime warranty.

“Offering up 180mm of coil-sprung travel, the Horst link 4-bar suspension system offers ideal behavior in a pedal assisted application. Every parameter of this proven design, including leverage ratio, shock length, stroke, orientation and mounting location, was adjusted to achieve Niner’s signature, supple yet stable suspension behavior. And because the rocker arm rotates the upper shock bushing far more than the lower, we added bearings to the upper arm and oriented the trunnion mount shock with the damper body on top.

“Rounding out our WFO e9 is a “mullet” style, 29er front/27.5+ rear wheel setup. The smaller rear wheel keeps the chainstays short for snappy trail manners and offers up massive traction.”

The new Niner e9 series mountain bikes are available and shipping as of July 8th in the USA and August 5th elsewhere.