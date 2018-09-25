Newcastleton red route shut due to Phytophthera Ramorum tree disease

Temporary closure. Blue route unaffected.

The red trails at Newcastleton trail centre are closed temporarily while the felling of trees infected with Phytophthera Ramorum is carried out.

>>> Tree-killing disease on the march in Scotland

Blue route (and walking routes) are currently unaffected and remain open.

Katie Jarvis of Forest Enterprise Scotland: “Trees affected by P Ramorum are very unlikely to survive and will die over the coming months or years. We need to remove the trees and those surrounding them to try and limit the disease spreading quickly.

“I expect the 7Stanes red cross country route to be closed for around two months whilst felling is in operation but I am glad to say the blue route is unaffected.

“The red route will be closed for safety reasons due to all the felling taking place and we will ensure there is plenty of signage to make that clear. I would urge all visitors to take heed of the signs as a felling site is not a safe place for the public to be.

“We should be prepared for more cases of P Ramorum to occur in the Borders.

“It is a tree disease that has been here for a few years and is expected to continue spreading. At the moment, our best defence is to continue felling to slow the rate of its spread. We will be replanting the felled areas in time but using different species of tree.”

How you can help

Forest Enterprise Scotland’s Alan Gale: “I would urge the public to join us in our “Keep it Clean” campaign, which asks that before arriving at any forest, visitors clean their boots and bikes, any kit they’re bringing and even pets paws if dog walking.

“This disease can travel from one forest to another in mud and forest debris so it is important to clean it off before visiting woodlands.”