Get the lowdown on the new Santa Cruz 5010 and Juliana Furtado

Danny MacAskill’s wee bike of choice

The Santa Cruz 5010 is the cult offering in Santa Cruz’s range. The 5010 remains a fun-focussed 130mm travel bike designed solely for 27.5in wheels.

>>> Which Santa Cruz mountain bike is right for you?

While everyone goes hook, liner and sinker for the similarly released Santa Cruz Bronson, there are a few folk who preferred the less travel, lighter, more ‘friendly’ 5010 concept.

The women’s version is called the Juliana Furtado. Details of which are below the 5010 . Have yourself a game of spot-the-difference.

Pricing. Builds for the 5010 and Furtado start from £2,699 and top out at £8,099.

Santa Cruz 5010 press release

The 5010 is the most fun you can have on two off-road wheels, and Danny MacAskill’s wee bike of choice. Turning trails into pump tracks and logs into launches this bike begs to spend as much time above the ground as on it.

Geometry

– Reach grows by 15mm

– ​Slacker by 0.5 degree (in hi) or 0.8 degree (in lo) than previous 5010 – 66.2-degree head angle in ‘Low’ setting, 66.5-degree in ‘High’

– Flip chip in link changes bottom bracket height 4mm

– 75-degree seat angle

130mm VPP rear travel

– Upper-link mounted shock

– ​It’s still VPP®​ – two short, counter-rotating links that connect the front and rear triangle to make a stout frame. Easy serviceable, reliable, lifetime bearing replacement

– ​VPP®​ is a versatile design​ that allows us to finetune suspension to suit the character of a any model of bicycle, from XC to downhill, and everything in-between. The upper- and lower-link VPP gives us even more options when design the suspension to suit the intended purpose of a bicycle.

27.5-inch wheels

– The fun-sized wheel size

– Frame clearance up to 2.8-inch tires

– 2.6-inch tire option available as kit (Reserve 37 wheel)

– 2.6-inch tires ​provides extra volume compared to traditional tires (2.1-2.5-inch) to get the benefits of fatter (Plus) tires but with precision of smaller volume tires – less squirm.

– Santa Cruz Reserve 27 and Reserve 37 carbon wheel option on S-kit and above

– Lifetime guarantee on Reserve wheels

– All wheels (both aluminum and carbon Reserve built by us, in Santa Cruz, CA)

Available in CC, C carbon and aluminum – from XS to XL

– Lifetime warranty on all frames

Spec general

– 180mm rotors

– Piggyback shock (metric) on S-kit and above

– 2.3-inch rear tire (Maxxis DHR) instead of semi-slick

– FOX suspension.

– Dropper with internal routing

– Reserve wheel option offered on S-kit now

– Two colour choices on all levels/materials: Purple and Matte Carbon

Details

– Dual uprights on rear triangle (stiff, stout, evenly distributes forces going through frame/suspension)

– Internal cables (fully channeled on front triangle, guided on rear)

– Threaded BB

– Two bottle cage mounts

– Flip chip for optimizing geo for bigger tires (2.6-inch>) for the most part but can be used to tune to rider’s needs

>>> No such thing as Women Specific Geometry?

Juliana Furtado press release

The go-to model for all-round riders, the Furtado proves that what goes up (well) can come down (equally well), too. The balance of 130mm VPP travel and a 66.5° head tube angle delivers a package that’s nimble on tight technical stuff yet perfectly poised on tricky descents too.

The upper-link driven VPP design is engineered to be ultra-responsive. A firm initial stroke creates tight pedaling performance straight off the bat, while Juliana’s lighter shock tune remains supple enough to handle small bumps and keep things feeling playful. Deeper into the travel the progressive shock rate delivers a subtle bottom-out resistance that makes it feel like there’s more travel than there actually is.

The Furtado is suitable for almost all types of riders and trails. It has a unique personality that ranges from feisty dance partner on hot laps to trusty companion on more far flung adventures. We spec 2.6-inch tires on Reserve 37 rims because we feel it’s the sweet spot between traction and finesse, but there’s still enough clearance for up to 2.8-inch tires for those who want more grip.

Some people want a garage full of bikes for every occasion. Others want just one that’s good for any occasion. The Furtado is that bike.

Geometry

– Reach grows by 15mm

– Slacker by 0.5 degree (in hi) or 0.8 degree (in lo) than previous Furtado

– 66.2-degree head angle in ‘Low’ setting, 66.5-degree in ‘High’

– Flip chip in link changes bottom bracket height 4mm

– 75-degree seat angle – steeper seat angle is better for seated climbing

– Lower standover from previous Furtado

130mm VPP rear travel

– Upper-link mounted shock

27.5-inch wheels

-Frame clearance up to 2.8-inch tires

– 2.6-inch tire option available as kit (35mm and 37mm)

– 2.6-inch tires ​provides extra volume compared to traditional tires (2.1-2.5-inch) to get the

benefits of fatter (Plus) tires but with precision of smaller volume tires – less squirm

Available in CC, C carbon and aluminum

– From XS to M

Spec

– 180mm rotors

– Piggyback shock (metric) on S-kit and above (new to this bike)

– Trail worthy tires, front and rear (2.3-inch rear tire, Maxxis DHR) general

Details

– Dual uprights on rear triangle (stiff, stout, evenly distributes forces going through

frame/suspension)

– Flip chip for optimizing geo for bigger tires (2.6-inch>) for the most part but can be used to

tune to rider’s needs