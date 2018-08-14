New Freeride line now open at Revolution Bike Park and here’s the video of it

Harry Heath shredding the new Freeride line
Harry Heath on a run of Revolution Bike Parks new freeride trail. A year in the making. More than 50 jumps, endless corners, over a mile long.
>>> Revolution Bike Park, North Wales trail centre guide
Revolution Bike Park is an uplift-only gravity fest. It’s in a 120 acre site of privately owned woodland with 300m vert descent set in North Wales.
There are no Blue or Green easy routes. The mildest runs are deep Red. A full-face helmet is mandatory. There’s a mix of manmade surface flowy stuff and steep natural rooty tech stuff. And lots of lots of jumps.
You have to pre-book before turning up. Any under-18s will ned to have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.
Red: Freeride
Red: Red Downhill
Red: Reddy McRedface
Black: Main Line
Black: Ghetto Track
Black: L1
Black: Poop Chute
Black: Colin’s Corners
Pro Line: Ffar Side
Pro Line: 50/01 –
Getting there
Revolution Bike Park
Llangynogs
Powys
SY10 0HJ