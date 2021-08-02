Less travel but slacker geometry, is what this Alpine EVO offers Orange 27.5” enduro frame fans.

Orange has added yet another EVO derivative, this time to its 27.5” model range.

The brand’s new Alpine EVO trims back the travel, but adds more progressive frame geometry.

Industrial designers at Orange wanted to optimize the inherent agility and playfulness of a 27.5” frame, and sacrificing some suspension travel, was part of that.

A slacker 27.5″ enduro bike from Orange

The new Alpine EVO has 10mm less suspension travel, than Orange’s Alpine 6. That gives you an aluminium frame with 155mm in the rear and a 160mm fork up front.

Despite running a shorter fork than Orange’s Alpine 6, the Alpine EVO is nearly downhill bike slack – with a 63° head angle. That makes it a full degree slacker than an Alpine 6 and the size large EVO also stretches out to 495mm of reach.

Beyond those geometry changes, the iconic Orange rear swingarm has also been redesign. Now featuring an asymmetric profile on the EVO, it is 15% stronger.

New pivots

Designers at Orange have also been mindful of improvements regarding drivetrain integration, therefore the EVO uses SRAM’s universal rear mech hanger.

An offset pivot allows for better chainring clearance and the lower main pivot, delivers smoother pedalling.

Recognizing the demand amongst riders who like to carry an array of accessories, the Alpine EVO features additional top tube mounting points.

A launch build option

The Orange Alpine EVO Launch Edition (LE) is built with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate 160mm fork and brand matching Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.

Drivetrain is Shimano XT 1X12, with Hope cranks. Brakes are 4-piston XTs, clamping a 203mm rotor up front and 180mm at the rear.

Rolling the Alpine EVO along is a set of E13 rims, spinning Hope Pro 4 hubs. Rubber? That would be Maxxis (predictably), with a Minion DHR2 up front and DHF at the rear.

Orange has priced its Alpine EVO LE at £5900.