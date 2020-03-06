MTB Eliminator World Cup cancelled and Sea Otter postponed due to Coronavirus

Is this how the bike event season is going to (not) happen in 2020?

News of two significant event alterations due to Coronavirus. Plus details of the UCI’s current advice for upcoming cycling events.

Earlier this week we heard of the cancellation of UK’s Mountain Mayhem which was (at least partially) cancelled due to Coronavirus. Now there are two other more significant cycling events being affected: Sea Otter and an Eliminator World Cup.

Sea Otter postponed

The organisers’ statement…

“Sea Otter Classic Supporters,

“After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s [16-19th] Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference.

“We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week.

“Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.

“Thank you again for your understanding and support during these challenging times.

“Sincerely,

“Frank Yohannan

President & CEO

Sea Otter Classic, Inc.”

Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup cancelled

Although the UCI were not the ones to make the decision – it was the UAE local organisers who decided to cancel – the UCI have issued a statement…

“Following an outbreak from the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the UAE authorities were forced to cancel the first round of the UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup in Dubai. The country’s public authorities have taken the health measures recommended in such circumstances, including cancellation of major sporting events, such as the UCI World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“‘The decision has been taken by UAE authorities and was announced earlier this morning to ensure protection of all participants. We are deeply saddened by the news but safety comes at the top of all priorities, as the new coronavirus now appears to be spreading much more rapidly than initially thought.’

“Meanwhile, the local organizers are working extremely hard on rescheduling the event, which was initially planned this Friday, March 6th. A further announcement will be made at a later date.”

Impact of the coronavirus on the UCI International Calendar

In a release called ‘Impact of the coronavirus on the UCI International Calendar‘, the UCI give the following advice for cycling events…

“For the events still taking place, it has been decided that each organiser must take a certain number of measures with the aim of limiting to a maximum the risk of the coronavirus spreading further. These include increasing the distance between the public and riders, particularly in the start and finish zones; respecting a strict medical protocol, variable depending on the country, but in any case including a process for dealing with suspected cases and the provision of a detailed map of establishments capable of carrying out diagnostic tests for the coronavirus; limiting the number of teams staying in each hotel; respecting certain hygiene measures, for example avoiding the use of the same pen by riders signing in at the beginning of the race.”