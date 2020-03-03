This year’s Mountain Mayhem looking unlikely as organisers struggle to find sponsor

If you know anyone who could sponsor and help save Mountain Mayhem, let them know ASAP

Organisers of Mountain Mayhem, the longest running MTB endurance event in the world, have sent this letter to competitors and media.

>>> How to survive a long distance mountain bike ride

SAVE MOUNTAIN MAYHEM

It is with great sadness that we write this email to you today.

Unfortunately the future of Mountain Mayhem is in jeopardy. At Mountain Mayhem we pride ourselves on honesty, which is why we must tell you that despite our best efforts we have been unable to secure a title sponsor and may not be able to run Mountain Mayhem this year.

As you know, every event needs sponsors and without them we simply cannot facilitate the weekend. Mountain Mayhem is the longest running MTB endurance event in the world and was nominated by Singletrack readers as Event of the Year 2019.

We are actively looking to try and secure sponsorship so that we can make Mountain Mayhem 2020 happen but unfortunately we must have a cut off date and a decision be made. We do not want to let you down as we are just as excited as you about the event this year.

If you know anyone who could get involved in the sponsorship and help save Mountain Mayhem in 2020 then please email info@mountain-mayhem.com

Our final decision will be made within the next few weeks so that you can change your plans and not miss out on any other events which you could take part in. If we do make the sad decision to cancel Mountain Mayhem you will be fully refunded, but cancelling is something we hope we do not have to do.

We hope that you can understand this is not a decision we will make lightly and we feel incredibly disappointed to be in this situation.

The clock is ticking down on this historic event. If there are any companies out there that feel they can benefit from being involved, do not hesitate to contact the organisers: info@mountain-mayhem.com

Moutain Mayhem is still currently scheduled for 19th, 20th and 21st June at Marston Lodge in Northamptonshire.