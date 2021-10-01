Bikefinder: sub £1000 mountain bikes in stock now

Quick! There's some mountain bikes in stock somewhere! In the current climate any MTB doesn’t hang around for very long before getting snapped up.

Our web trawlermen have been busy sifting through the stores to find out who has the best mountain bikes in stock currently – and in decent choice of sizes. Somewhat surprisingly – and pleasingly – we actually turned up quite a good amount of good bikes from respectable brands – and in multiple sizes too. Cannondale, Voodoo, Polygon, Trek, Rockrider, Specialized, Scott, Cube, GT, Vitus and co.

Last week we dug around and found the best current mountain bike light deals, and it’s still worth checking through those deals as many are still active.

Sub-£1000 mountain bikes in stock now:

Cannondale Trail 6 29er (S, M, L) £625.00 £562.50

“Light and durable SmartForm C3 Alloy frame. SR Suntour XCT suspension fork, 100mm travel. Shimano 8-speed shifting with double chainring crank and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.” View Bike at Cycle Store

Voodoo Wazoo+ (M, L) £600.00

“The Voodoo Wazoo builds on this award-winning pedigree to deliver a plus mountain bike that, thanks to its chunky tyres, excels when the UK trails get muddy in the winter.” View Bike at Halfords

Polygon Siskiu D5 (S, M, L) £1000.00 £700.00

“D5 has modern geometry, slacker head tube angle, longer reach, lower BB and shorter chain-stay. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes ensure excellent stopping power and this model is offered in 27.5” wheel size.” View Bike at Go Outdoors

Polygon Xtrada 5 (M, L, XL) £615.00 £550.00

“A quality trail-ready mountain bike, capable of challenging mountain descents and trail-riding epic adventures. Built for the rider who wants to hit trail centre lines one day and easy XC distance the next.” View Bike at Go Outdoors

Rockrider XC 100 (M, L) £999.99

“With its variable thickness 6061 and 6013 aluminium frame and its XC-specific geometry, the Rockrider XC 100 will win over anyone who is after performance on a tight budget.” View Bike at Decathlon

Kona Lana’i (S, M, L) £699.00

“Lightweight alloy frame with dialled geometry. Suntour fork offers 100mm of bump soaking suspension. Tektro disc brakes for reliable speed control. Shimano 2×8 speed drivetrain for a wide gear range.” View Bike at Tredz

Trek X-Caliber 7 (M, L, XL, XXL) £900.00

“A lightweight Alpha Gold Aluminum frame, a RockShox 30 Silver 100mm suspension fork with a lockout, a dependable 2×9 Shimano drivetrain, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.” View Bike at Evans Cycles

Specialized Rockhopper Sport (XS, S, M) £550.00

“Game-ready with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, Altus shifting from Shimano and an SR SunTour XCM fork that’s built to hustle, the Rockhopper Sport can tack up the win on any given Sunday.” View Bike at Evans Cycles

Scott Scale 980 (S, M, L, XL) £899.00

“Scale Alloy 6061 custom butted tubing with boost spacing and internal cable routing. Suntour XCR32RL-R suspension fork with 100mm travel and remote lockout.” View Bike at Tweeks Cycles

Cube Analog (S, M, XL) £899.00

“Aluminium Lite AMF Double Butted frame with internal cable routing. 12-Speed SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain. RockShox Judy Silver TK Coil 100mm with lockout. Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes.” View Bike at Tweeks Cycles

GT Zaskar LT AL Elite (S, M, L, XL) £999.99

“Ideal for trail centres, bike parks, local trail riding and all-mountain explorations, plus, it features GT’s Triple Triangle frame and awesome components from SR Suntour, Shimano and SRAM.” View Bike at Wiggle

Vitus Nucleus 27 VRS (M, L) £749.99

“The Vitus Nucleus is the 4x winner of MBR magazine £500 Hardtail of the Year award. This 27 VRS model is agile and fast aboard 27.5″ wheels and features a Shimano Deore 1×10-Speed groupset.” View Bike at Wiggle

Octane One Diezel Dirt Jump Bike £649.00

“A quality dirt jump bike with a CrMo frame, RST Dirt suspension forks, SALT CrMo cranks and Kenda Small Block 8 tyres – this bike is ideal for freestyle, dirt jump and skatepark riding.” View Bike at Wiggle

