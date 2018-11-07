Watch as mountain biker goes over the bars and then loses his bike down a cliff

Could have been worse... a lot worse!

Your worst nightmare in video form. If ever a smartphone video was destined for greatness it’s this one. Vertical orientation and everything.

>>> Geoff Gulevich scary ridge riding in Iceland

Caption: “Nice day for a…. 📷 @julius420dh #peru Haku Expeditions S.A.C”

What’s worse than crashing your mountain bike?

Having someone watch you do it.

What’s worse than having someone see you crash your mountain bike?

Having someone film it and put it on the internet.

What’s worse than having someone film you crashing your mountain bike and putting it on the internet?

Having someone film you crashing your mountain bike and then having Geoff Gulevich put it on the internet.

What’s worse than having someone film you crashing your mountain bike and then having Geoff Gulevich put it on the internet?

Having someone film you crashing your mountain bike, having Geoff Gulevich put it on the internet and also losing your mountain bike off the side of a cliff, possibly never to seen again!

We don’t know an awful lot about this clip yet but it’s already destined to become an internet classic. Presumably it’s shot somewhere in Peru (hence the hashtag) and it involves Geoff Gulevich so there’s bound to be more video footage on the way involving similarly sketchy – but hopefully better executed – riding.