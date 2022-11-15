More newness from Yeti with the trail-ready SB120

Hot on the heels of the new beefy Yeti SB160 comes the nimble, trail-focussed SB120
Last week Yeti formally unveiled the SB160, and MBR’s first ride impressions were pretty damned good. But Yeti ain’t done yet, because the Colorado brand also has a new shorter travel trail bike – the Yeti SB120.
Need to know:
- 120mm rear travel, 130 fork travel
- Six frame sizes; XS to XXL
- Updated Switch Infinity suspension
- Threaded bottom bracket
- Starts at $6300 for C1 model
Like it’s longer-travel sibling, the frame of this shorter travel trail machine has been updated. With an impressive six sizes on offer ranging from XS to XXL, the recommended rider height range covered runs from 4’10”/145cm up to 6’11”/210cm, and each size has an optimised carbon layup.
Reach numbers have been updated to provide a more neutral ride position, ranging from 395mm on the XS to 515mm on the XXL. Seat tube angles and chainstay lengths are also size specific, ranging from 71.1 to 76.5 degrees and 433mm to 443mm respectively. Head angle has been slackened to 66.5 degrees.
Yeti’s signature Switch Infinity suspension platform has also had an update, and on the SB120 offers an 11% progression rate that’s relatively linear, when compared to the SB160’s 17% progression rate. The suspension hardware has been further refined, with a new ultra-compact extender which offers a stiffer pivot concealed within the frame design. An ultra-compact link design also means more room for in-frame water bottles as the shock position has been moved forward within the frame.
Cables are routed internally for a clean aesthetic, with secure closures at entry and exit points to eliminate rattle and rub. Further frame protection comes in the form of a two-layer downtube protection system. A rubber under-guard cushions the frame, while a harder external surface offers impact resistance, and the whole system is replaceable.
A shorter seat tube allows for longer dropper seat posts to be used, and Yeti says ‘most’ riders will be able to use 150mm dropper posts on small frame, 175 on medium frames and 200mm and above on large to XXL frames. XS isn’t mentioned, so we’d extrapolate that 150mm dropper posts won’t fit that size.
In terms of general spec, all models come with some variation on the Fox Factory 34 fork and Fox Float DPS shock, plus Fox Transfer dropper seat posts, DT Swiss XM wheels on the Turq models, 4 piston brakes with 180mm rotors front and rear and ODI Elite Pro grips.
There are four colour offerings across the full range; the traditional Yeti turquoise, Raw, a yellowish Dust option, and the pale blue/green Loch.
Yeti SB120 range overview
As with most Yeti bikes, the SB120 is available in either the premium Turq series as a full build or frame-only option, or the C-series as full builds only.
Turq Series
Frame only
- MRSP: $4,300
Yeti SB120 T1 build
- MRSP: $8,200
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 34 GRIP2/130MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM X01 EAGLE / SRAM GX EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB120 T3 build
- MRSP: $9,600
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 34 GRIP2/130MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS / SRAM X01 EAGLE / SRAM GX EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO / MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB120 T4 build
- MRSP: $12,100
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 34 FIT4/130MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE / SRAM EAGLE AXS
- Brakes: SRAM LEVEL ULTIMATE
- Wheels: DT SWISS EXC 1501 CARBON 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS REKON 2.4 EXO / MAXXIS REKON RACE 2.35 EXO
C-Series builds
Yeti SB120 C1 build
- MRSP: $6,300
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 34/130MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SHIMANO SLX / SHIMANO XT
- Brakes: SHIMANO SLX 4 PISTON
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO / MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB120 C2 build
- MRSP: $6,600
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 34/130MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM G2 R
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO / MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO