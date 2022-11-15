More newness from Yeti with the trail-ready SB120

Hot on the heels of the new beefy Yeti SB160 comes the nimble, trail-focussed SB120

Last week Yeti formally unveiled the SB160, and MBR’s first ride impressions were pretty damned good. But Yeti ain’t done yet, because the Colorado brand also has a new shorter travel trail bike – the Yeti SB120.

Need to know:

120mm rear travel, 130 fork travel

Six frame sizes; XS to XXL

Updated Switch Infinity suspension

Threaded bottom bracket

Starts at $6300 for C1 model

Like it’s longer-travel sibling, the frame of this shorter travel trail machine has been updated. With an impressive six sizes on offer ranging from XS to XXL, the recommended rider height range covered runs from 4’10”/145cm up to 6’11”/210cm, and each size has an optimised carbon layup.

Reach numbers have been updated to provide a more neutral ride position, ranging from 395mm on the XS to 515mm on the XXL. Seat tube angles and chainstay lengths are also size specific, ranging from 71.1 to 76.5 degrees and 433mm to 443mm respectively. Head angle has been slackened to 66.5 degrees.

Yeti’s signature Switch Infinity suspension platform has also had an update, and on the SB120 offers an 11% progression rate that’s relatively linear, when compared to the SB160’s 17% progression rate. The suspension hardware has been further refined, with a new ultra-compact extender which offers a stiffer pivot concealed within the frame design. An ultra-compact link design also means more room for in-frame water bottles as the shock position has been moved forward within the frame.

Cables are routed internally for a clean aesthetic, with secure closures at entry and exit points to eliminate rattle and rub. Further frame protection comes in the form of a two-layer downtube protection system. A rubber under-guard cushions the frame, while a harder external surface offers impact resistance, and the whole system is replaceable.

A shorter seat tube allows for longer dropper seat posts to be used, and Yeti says ‘most’ riders will be able to use 150mm dropper posts on small frame, 175 on medium frames and 200mm and above on large to XXL frames. XS isn’t mentioned, so we’d extrapolate that 150mm dropper posts won’t fit that size.

In terms of general spec, all models come with some variation on the Fox Factory 34 fork and Fox Float DPS shock, plus Fox Transfer dropper seat posts, DT Swiss XM wheels on the Turq models, 4 piston brakes with 180mm rotors front and rear and ODI Elite Pro grips.

There are four colour offerings across the full range; the traditional Yeti turquoise, Raw, a yellowish Dust option, and the pale blue/green Loch.

Yeti SB120 range overview

As with most Yeti bikes, the SB120 is available in either the premium Turq series as a full build or frame-only option, or the C-series as full builds only.

Turq Series

Frame only

MRSP: $4,300

Yeti SB120 T1 build

MRSP: $8,200

Forks: FOX FACTORY 34 GRIP2/130MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 EAGLE / SRAM GX EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB120 T3 build

MRSP: $9,600

Forks: FOX FACTORY 34 GRIP2/130MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS / SRAM X01 EAGLE / SRAM GX EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO / MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB120 T4 build

MRSP: $12,100

Forks: FOX FACTORY 34 FIT4/130MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE / SRAM EAGLE AXS

Brakes: SRAM LEVEL ULTIMATE

Wheels: DT SWISS EXC 1501 CARBON 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS REKON 2.4 EXO / MAXXIS REKON RACE 2.35 EXO

C-Series builds

Yeti SB120 C1 build

MRSP: $6,300

Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 34/130MM

Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SHIMANO SLX / SHIMANO XT

Brakes: SHIMANO SLX 4 PISTON

Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO / MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB120 C2 build