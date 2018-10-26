Mondraker Level eMTB is the ‘most 2019’ mountain bike ever

This bike couldn't have existed until MY2019

Behold the new Mondraker Level! An aggressive, long-travel, coil sprung 29er. Oh, and it’s a pedal assist mountain bike eMTB.

Mondraker Level need to know

6061 aluminium Stealth Alloy main frame and rear triangle.

Incorporates Mondraker’s Forward Geometry of super long top tube and super short stem. Level Forward Geometry is not quite as progressive as on ‘normal’ bikes.

Same Zero suspension design and kinematics as found on the Foxy and Dune long travel bikes.

160mm coil sprung rear travel, designed around a 170mm travel suspension fork.

Potentially aiming at the new eMTB enduro race series being announced.

Bosch Performance CX motor and Powertube 500Wh integrated battery as standard.

Two models, Level R and the higher specced Level RR.

Level R highlights: Fox 36 29 Float FIT GRIP EVOL Rhythm 170mm fork, Fox DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock, Race Face/SRAM 1×11 drivetrain, DT Swiss H1900 29″ wheelset, Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR WT tyres. £5,799.

Level RR highlights: Fox 36 29 Float FIT GRIP2 EVOL Factory 170mm fork, Fox DHX2 2Pos Lever Factory Kashima coil shock, Race Face/SRAM EX1 1×8 drivetrain, DT Swiss HX1501 Spline One wheelset, Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR 3C WT tyres. £7,799.

Four sizes (based on reach): S: 380mm / M: 420mm / L: 470mm / XL: 500mm

UK availability TBC.

Already solid backers of the eMTB scene, Mondraker has now jumped into the what they bill as the ‘most aggressive’ segment of eMTBs with the all new Level.

It’s the first long travel 29er eMTB the company has produced and will now sit alongside the existing Crusher and Crafty 27.5″ wheeled long travel platforms.

With 160mm of coil sprung rear wheel travel matched to a 170mm fork, the Level looks to sit nestle into a position somewhere between the Foxy 29 and the longer travel, coil sprung (but 27.5″ wheeled) Dune. Just with a bit of added oomph thanks to the Bosch Performance line motor and integrated 500Wh Powertube battery.

Mondraker Level geometry

Mondraker Level details

