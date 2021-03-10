YT's Capra is now available in new aluminium frame options, offering a lot of suspension travel at value prices.

YT has added two new metal derivatives of its Capra enduro bike.

The German brand says that demand for the Capra platform in a more affordable material composition has prompted it to bring new Pro and Base versions to market.

Fundamental frame design and geometry remain mostly unaltered, with the Capra delivering an ample 170- or 180mm of suspension travel, depending on wheel size. YT’s 27.5” wheel Capras offer 180mm of travel at both ends, with the 29ers reducing that to 170mm.

The aluminium Capra has a 65° head angle on both frame configurations, with 455mm of reach on a size large 27.5”, growing to 460mm on the 29er version.

YT build specification sees the Capra Base AL with RockShox’s ZEB front and Super Deluxe rear suspension. Drivetrain duties are fulfilled by SRAM’s SX Eagle 1×12, with Code R brakes actuating 200mm rotors.

The Capra Pro is foxier

Upgrade to the Pro AL range and the RockShox suspension bits are exchanged for Fox’s 38 Float Performance Elite fork and Float DPX2 shock. Drivetrain specification on the Pro AL is SRAM GX Eagle.

Rolling these new aluminium Capras along are DT Swiss E1900 Spline wheels, shod with Maxxis Assegai and Minion DHR II tyres, sized 2.5” front and 2.4” aft.

Weight ratings see these new Capras at 15- or 15.5kg, for the Pro 27.5 and 29er options. Those weights increase to 15.5- and 16.1kg for the respective wheel sizes, in Base specification.

True to its purpose of making Capra ownership more affordable, these new aluminium YT bikes start at £2399 for the Base derivatives, with the Pro grade builds retailing at £3199. Available sizes are S/M through to XXL.