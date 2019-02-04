THE EX enduro will return in 2019 as THE MERIDA EX

Are these the best trails in Exmoor?

Want to race and ride on the best trails in Exmoor and drink loads of tea and eat cake? Of course you do! Details of the THE MERIDA EX 2019.

>>> THE EX Enduro was three big, tough and brilliant days (with plenty of tea)

Besides Merida sponsoring the event, they are also fully integrating a stand-alone e-bike category into the event.

The entry to the 80 available spaces will open on the 2nd of March at 9 am, to everybody who is on the pre-registration list.

THE MERIDA EX press release

MERIDA to support THE EX – welcome to THE MERIDA EX:

We are super excited to be the new partner of THE EX – the all-inclusive 3-day UK Enduro mountain bike event like no other. Over the last three years, we have been following the development and the rider and press feedback of this diamond of an event and can’t wait to be part of this trail extravaganza.

The 2019 event will take place from the 13-15th September and will be based in Allerford, a small village between Minehead and Porlock on the edge of the Exmoor National Park, UK.

Just 80 riders will challenge themselves to three unforgettable days of mountain biking. More than just a race, THE MERIDA EX is an adventure filled with leg-churning climbs, cliff-top single-track, summit-to-sea with a pub-at-the-bottom downhills, tight and technical push-yourself steep stuff and white-knuckle hold-on-and-grin moorland hammering. And so much beautiful, flowing, pristine single-track. Just to make life a little easier, the riders will be given one uplift at the start of each day, and they will be kept fed and watered throughout the days. And above all, they will have the chance to experience and devour the World famous vintage enduro tea stops! The riding and racing are just a small part of THE MERIDA EX. The entire event has been handcrafted to create a unique, one-of-a-kind, can’t-wait-to-do-it-again adventure. Everything from the organic and locally sourced food and drink, to the bustling event village with its packed expo and demos, to the evening celebrations, will create an experience that’s way more than just a race. All the details of THE MERIDA EX can be found here: http://the-ex.co.uk/event-details/.

With more than 20 timed sections, a riding distance of over 100km and over 5,000m of climbing over the three days, THE MERIDA EX pushes the riders hard but pays back in spades.

The ticket price includes an uplift at the start of each day, more than 20 timed stages, all foods, all drinks, full marked course, camping, facilities, evening entertainment and more…

Besides MERIDA headlining the event in 2019, there will also be a selection of the latest trail and enduro bikes on display and for test as well as our award and test winning e-bike full suspension range.

‘THE EX is the perfect event for our current (and future) trail full suspension and e-enduro range, and we are very excited to headline this quirky trail extravaganza. Over the next three years THE MERIDA EX will see some of the latest MERIDA products first hand, and the riders will get the chance to try and test those innovations in the environment they are intended for…while having the extra bonus of being able to refuel at the famous vintage tea stop – we can’t wait to head to Exmoor in September,‘ says Simon Oppold, Head of Marketing at MERIDA International.

‘We are really looking forward to work with the Bikefest team of Paul and Michael again. The riding and hospitality of THE EX is second to none and we can’t wait to show the riders our latest eMTBs as well as exchange their trail stories over a beer in the evenings,’ comments Chris Carter, MD MERIDA UK.

The other big news for 2019 is the introduction of a dedicated e-bike category as the tracks and trails which are used in THE EX are perfect for e-enduro machines.

Over the last three years the event has sold out super quickly and it is absolutely essential to pre-register to have a chance of getting in. The entry for riders that have pre-register opens on Saturday the 2nd of March 2019 at 9 am (UK time). To pre-register, please go to the event website www.the-ex.co.uk and click on the ‘pre-register’ button.