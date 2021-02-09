Sweden's most famous bike builder is at it again, with project Hyper Spark.

For the last few years, Swedish mountain biker Gustav Gullhom, has been delivering gorgeous custom builds.

Expert craftsmanship and obsessive attention to detail have characterized Gustav’s builds, but a theme of extreme lightweighting is also present in each project bike.

The latest stunner from Gustav, is the Hyper Spark project. It uses a Scott Spark frame as the foundation and creates an example of what is possible with a nearly limitless budget and many, many hours of labour.

All the tech – but hidden from view

With the Hyper Spark there was a desire to create an incredibly lightweight dual-suspension XC racing bike, but also one without clutter. Swedish minimalism in terms of appearance, but with maximum XC race and trail riding ability

Visible cables were identified as undesirable and Gustav’s inspiration sourced from the very clean cockpits of street BMX bikes. To achieve this, meant an integrated handlebar that could port those cables out of view.

Gustav used a 2018 Spark RC frame, constructed with Scott’s premium SL grade carbon-fibre, in a size large. It rolls Syncros carbon wheels, spinning on CeramicSpeed bearing. The Danish low-friction component brand also supplied pulley wheels, for the Hyper Spark’s AXS wireless drivetrain.

When the project originally started conceptualising in Gustav’s mind, there was no SRAM AXS, but the advent of this drivetrain solved many of his cabling issues. A Garbaruk 12-speed cassette, with 10-50 gearing, is linked to a huge 40t chainring, also manufactured by the Ukrainian company, in its new Polish facility.

No compromise on suspension performance

The Hyper Spark’s cockpit and suspension are where Gustav’s ambition and innovation are most clearly in evidence. A limited edition Syncros one-piece cockpit measures to 90mm of stem length and 730mm of handlebar width.

Complimenting the slick look of that integrated handlebar and stem, are minimalist ergonomics, without reducing functionality. Gustav binned the factory AXS controls and went with beautifully machined bits from Swiss supplier Zirbel.

For brakes there are Trickstuff’s Piccola carbons, actuating a 180mm rotor up front and 160mm at the rear.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of this deeply impressive Hyper Spark build, is its Fox active suspension. Gustav’s uses a Live Valve system to control the 120mm Fox 34 SC fork and 100mm rear shock.

Getting the sensors that monitor and trigger the system placed in the most unobtrusive way, required some lateral thinking. Gustav eventually decided to mount these atop the brake callipers and guide some of the required cabling into the Fox 34’s steerer.

For all its lightweighting, Gustav has chosen to use CushCore XC specification tyre inserts, as support for the Hyper Spark’s Maxxis Rekon Race 2.35s.

What does it do, rated in grams?

There is no question that Gustav’s Hyper Spark looks extraordinary and with its ultra-boutique parts and curation delivers an incredible ride. But how much does it weigh?

When quizzed on mass, Gustav’s answer is threefold. Running the AXS 170mm Reverb wireless dropper seatpost, sets the Hyper Spark at 10.5kg. Berk components, a Slovenian composites specialist, built two fixed seatposts for Gustav, with integrated seats.

The Berk with a more traditional seat rail structure, drops Hyper Spark down to 9.82kg whilst the fully monocoque seat and post combination, gets it to 9.78kg.

A comprehensive build spec of Gustav’s Scott Hyper Spark, is clickable below.