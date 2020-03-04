MBR April 2020

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the cover

Jamie Darlow rides the Specialized Turbo Levo SL, in Jonkershoek, South Africa. Photographer: Etienne Schoeman

Best of British

The Athertons don’t do things by half: Rachael and Gee have more than 50 World Cup and World Championship wins to their names, while Dan has recently built one of the world’s gnarliest bike parks. Now the trio have launched their own bike brand; we head to Dyfi to check out where the bikes were conceived and tested.

Find your best adventure

In the last decade, adventure rider and photographer Dan Milner has hit up the wildest and most out-there destinations on the planet, from Argentina to Afghanistan. To celebrate, Dan has put together 10 lessons to follow when you’re planning your next adventure.

First rides

Specialized has a new e-bike concept, a lighter-weight, lower-powered weapon called the Turbo Levo SL — we check out whether it really does ride like a normal bike. While Pivot has completely redesigned the Switchblade, with new geometry and suspension, and Kinesis has a new lightweight hardtail e-bike.

Longtermers

What happens when e-bikes go wrong? PB muses about the fate of his Norco Sight after a month-long power outage. Plus Ben Day races XC on his NS Synonym, Laura revels in the Scott Contessa Ransom, Ben Smith figures out if the ShapeShifter on his Canyon Strive really makes a difference, and Benji dramatically alters the geo of the Nukeproof Reactor

Product

We test the Zipp 3Zero Moto wheelset: designed to dramatically flex to improve traction and comfort they’re rewriting the rulebook on carbon rims. Plus DMR Oi Oi saddle, Ion riding pants and Scott Sport Volt shoes.

Tested: Disc brake

Power is nothing without control. 10 of the latest disc brakes on test, with something to suit every bike and budget.

Bike test: XC race hardtails

Race-ready out of the box, we’ve compiled four of the best XC hardtails that’ll get you on the start line without rinsing your wallet. You won’t find any dropper posts or draggy tyres here; these bikes are designed to be light and fast. At around £2,200 each we have bikes from Mondraker, Scott, Specialized and Trek on test.

Get fit for riding

We’ve teamed up with strength and fitness experts Fit4Racing to show us how to get faster and stronger on your bike: this month it’s the humble pull-up, simple and effective at boosting your power.

Car park skills: Part 3

Spending time learning to play on your bike really does reap rewards: In this final part Andy Barlow from Dirt School unlocks the secrets of the endo, styles it up with a nose-bonk-to-manual, before taking those skills to the trail.

My Best Trail

Manon Carpenter shows us the local South Wales trail that helped hone her skills.

