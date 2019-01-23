Marzocchi Bomber CR coil rear shock unveiled

The Bomber branding continues with new coil shock

New Marzocchi Bomber CR is an affordable coil rear shock with shim-based damping and available in pretty much every size under the sun.

Marzocchi Bomber CR need to know

Bomber CR – $299 (UK pricing TBA)

Coil Spring – $29.95

Features: Adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping

Standard sizes: 7.5 x 2.0in, 7.7875 x 2.0in, 7.7875 x 2.25in, 8.5 x 2.5in, 8.75 x 2.75in

Metric sizes: 210 x 50mm, 210 x 55mm, 230 x 60mm, 230 x 65mm, 250 x 75mm

Trunnion sizes: 185 x 52.5mm, 185 x 55mm, 205 x 60mm, 205 x 65mm, 225 x 75mm

And yes, who doesn’t want to see a picture of Wade Simmons’ throwback-tastic purple Rocky Mountain Pipeline..?

Marzocchi Bomber CR press release

MARZOCCHI BOMBER CR

REVIVE THE RIDE

Marzocchi is back in the shock market with the all new Bomber CR. It’s no secret coil shocks offer amazing performance and the Bomber CR provides a plush, planted feel and consistency during long shred sessions. For riders looking to revive their old ride or customers wanting a new bike that they can set and forget, the Bomber CR delivers.

This high-performance, yet simple, rear shock pairs well with bikes in the travel ranges from 130mm to over 200mm. Riders should note shorter travel bikes are best compatible when equipped with a progressive leverage rate suspension design and with the increasing popularity of coils, manufacturers will call out recommendations.

Bomber CR offers adjustability through spring rate, spring preload, external low-speed compression, and rebound adjustments. Internally, Bomber CR sports a shim-based damping design, which allows further high-level tuning.

Keeping in step with Marzocchi’s founding philosophies, this new rear shock prioritizes suspension performance, ride quality, and durability. Riders simply need to set their sag and rebound, and ride.

Available in standard, metric, and trunnion sizes.