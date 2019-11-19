Check out the new Marin Rift Zone Carbon

We loved the well-designed and great handling alloy Rift Zone so hopes are high for the new 2020 Marin Rift Zone Carbon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4iw-W4zmkQ

We loved the well-designed and great handling alloy Rift Zone so hopes are high for the new 2020 Marin Rift Zone Carbon 125mm travel 29er.

>>> Black Friday 2019 mountain bike deals: the offers continue to roll in

Marin Rift Zone Carbon press release

Marin Mountain Bikes Inc. has launched the latest additions in the acclaimed MultiTrac line of full suspension mountain bikes, the new Rift Zone Carbon.

Consisting of two models, the Rift Zone Carbon 1 and Rift Zone Carbon 2, they expand the Rift Zone line to provide higher-spec models for the discerning mountain biker.

High modulus carbon fiber monocoque front triangle, delivering the lightest, most-capable Rift Zone that we have ever made.

Enhanced Series 4 aluminum swing arm. Modeled after the Alpine Trail’s swingarm, with oversized bearings and a locking collet main pivot to deliver the smoothest and most durable performance.

Integrated rubber downtube protector, built to withstand whatever the trail may dish out.

Modern geometry. Sharing the same progressive numbers as the 2020 Rift Zone alloy models, with a 65.5° headtube angle, 76° seattube angle, 425mm chainstays, and 480mm reach (size L).

Dropper post optimization to let the rider run longer than stock posts if desired.

Threaded bottom bracket and ISCG05 tabs.

130mm front/125mm rear travel.

The Rift Zone Carbon models will be available by late November 2019, with MSRPs of £3,995 for the Rift Zone Carbon 2, and £3,195 for the Rift Zone Carbon 1.