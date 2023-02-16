Marin offers Buy One Get One Free on select bike models in the USA

Fancy a free bike? Marin are running a limited offer until the 16th March where if you buy one of three hardtail models or kids bike, you can get a second of equal or lower value for free!

Who wants a free bike? Okay, stupid question really, but if you are in the market for some hardtail mountain bikes for exploring with the family or getting from A to B, this offer from Marin is worth checking out.

Marin is offering a free second bike of the same type, to equal or lesser value, with the purchase of one of three models of hardtail, and/or a kids bike. The offer is value until the 15th March 2023, and you would still have to pay the $50 shipping rate on the free bikes.

What bikes are included?

The three models of bike included in this deal are the Eldridge Grade 1, the Eldridge Grade, and the Sky Trail. The offer also applies to the Donkey Jr. kids range, with wheels sizes ranging from 16″ to 24″, perfect for a range of different ages.

Eldridge Grade 1

Aimed at recreational riders tackling singletrack and dirt trails, it features a lightweight aluminium frame, a 2×9 Shimano drivetrain, SR/Suntour suspension and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

Eldridge Grade

Like the Grade 1, this slightly cheaper model also has an aluminium frame, 120mm SR/Suntour XCM forks, 2×8 Shimano drivetrain and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

Sky Trail

Another option for recreational riders, Marin suggests this bike is perfect for anyone looking for something to explore their neighbourhood trail network and fire roads, or as a commuter. If features an aluminium frame, 100mm travel suspension forks for smoothing rough ground, 3×8 Shimano drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes.

Donkey Jr. kids bikes

There are five models in the aluminium-framed Donkey Jr. kids bike range, with wheel sizes going from 16″ to 24″ which will cover a range of different ages.

Sounds awesome! What’s the small print?

The offer is only valid from the 6th January to 11.59pm PST on March 15th, 2023, so jump on it if you want one. The offer has also proved very very popular, so shipping times are slower than usual. There’s also the chance that Marin will run out of these bikes, in which case the offer comes to a natural conclusion – worth bearing in mind if you’re on the fence on this one.

The BOGOF deal is only valid at marinbikes.com and participating dealers in the continental USA, contiguous 48 states.

Sadly, you can’t retroactively use the offer, neither is it transferable nor redeemable for cash, and the sale is final so the bikes in question aren’t eligible for return or refund.

If you purchase this deal, you’ll still need to pay the $50 shipping fee for the free bike, which is the standard single bike shipping rate.

All the terms and conditions are viewable on the Marin BOGO webpage.