Marin combines wheel sizes and two build options for its new Alpine Trail e-bike range, with some slight frame adjustments.

Marin has ventured into the e-bike with a Shimano assisted version of its Alpine Trail.

The Californian company’s first e-bike runs a mullet wheel size configuration, with 160mm of front and 150mm of rear-suspension travel.

Retaining the proven suspension linkage from its Alpine Trail range, these new E1 and E2 variants are designed to offer an aggressive descending e-bike experience.

Mullet wheels and coil shocks

The bikes both run 160mm forks rolling 29er wheels shod with Maxxis Assegai tyres. At the rear there are 150mm coil shocks, controlling 27.5” wheels with Minion DHR rubber.

Recognising that sprung mass is not quite such an issue with a long-travel e-bike, Marin designers opted for an aluminium frameset, detailed with some clever features.

With a 63° head angle there is no question that Marin would like its Alpine Trail E range to be ridden down the rowdiest enduro trails, with abandon. Aware that things can go awry in steep and technical terrain, the Alpine Trail E range has down tube bump stops to protect frame and fork in the event of a big off.

Providing the pedal assistance on these new Marin e-bikes are two Shimano mid-drive motor options. On the more affordable E1 version there is a Shimano E7000 system, drawing its energy from a 504Wh battery pack.

If you desire the latest Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor and a larger 630Wh battery, that is standard fitment on the Alpine Trail E2.

Distinct price points

Marin has equipped both bikes with decent specification components. The dearer £5695 E2 runs a Fox 38 Performance Elite and Float DHX2 Performance Elite coil at the rear.

Its drivetrain is a mix of XT and SLX, delivering a 1×12 set-up and the stoppers are Shimano’s latest four-pot SLX. The cockpit is a tasteful mix of Deity’s enduro handlebar and stem.

If your budget is a touch more modest, the £4295 E1 slims its fork specification down to a RockShox 35 Gold, balanced by a Super Deluxe Coil R at the back.

The Shimano drivetrain specification also goes down to Deore and loses two cassette cogs, for a 1×10 configuration. Brakes on the E1 retain four-pot calliper pad engagement, but they are Shimano’s humblest MT420s.

Progressive geometry and Marin’s proven Alpine Trail platform should make for a convincing enduro-type e-bike. To compensate for the additional weight and straight-line speed potential, Marin’s designers have added 5mm of length to the Apline Trail platform’s aluminium chainstays, in the interest of better high-speed tracking stability for the E1/2 derivatives.