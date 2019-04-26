Gee Atherton track preview of Maribor World Cup

The long wait is finally over!

The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season is about to start with the Downhill World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia.

Schedule Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Maribor

World Cup Chatter – Maribor Pre-Show: April 27 Live on Red Bull TV 2:00pm

Maribor DHI Women: April 28 Live on Red Bull TV 11:30pm

Maribor DHI Men: April 28 Live on Red Bull TV 12:45pm

After seven months with nothing but rumors and speculation to keep us entertained, it’s now once again time to find out who the fastest man and woman on a mountain bike really are. With new faces, new venues, new teams, team changes, new regulations, new tech and the return to health of some familiar faces, the 2019 World Cup season already looks like it will continue to deliver a heavy dose of tight, action-packed racing. Can the young Frenchmen be beat or will they continue to dominate? Can Aaron Gwin (USA) and Greg Minnaar (RSA) fend off the young guns and return to the top after missing much of the 2018 season with injuries? Can the strong women’s field challenge the two Brits at the top, Rachel Atherton and Tahnée Seagrave?

The first round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup live from Maribor, Slovenia on Sunday, April 28 at 12:30pm CEST only on Red Bull TV!

The 2018 Downhill World Cup will enter mountain bike history books as one of the most entertaining and close-fought seasons in years, but 2019 is already gearing up to challenge that. Next to a rule change, which allows for different sized-wheels on a bike for the first time (nicknamed Frankenbikes), the Downhill World Cup will also see the return of two storied venues and the addition of an all-new stop in Snowshoe, USA. The season kicks off with the hugely popular return of Maribor’s super technical and fast, 2.1km-long ‘Black Line’ following a 9-year World Cup hiatus. Will the wheel-size debate return in 2019? Who will conquer the rider-favorite ‘Black Line’ in Maribor?

After the two most dominating riders of the last years, Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar, sustained injuries early in the 2018 season, a brigade of young Frenchmen stepped-up to the plate to fill the void. None more so than Amaury Pierron, who followed up his surprise victory at Round 2 in Fort William with two more wins in Leogang (AUT) and Val di Sole (ITA) to secure himself the Overall World Cup title. Following Pierron’s hat-trick of wins, fellow Frenchman Loris Vergier took his first World Cup victory in Vallnord, followed by the third young French rider, Loic Bruni, who won in Mont-Sainte-Anne and later took his third UCI World Championship title in Lenzerheide.

The arguably biggest story of the 2018 season was however the World Cup win of young Enduro World Series racer Martin Maes (BEL) in La Bresse. Maes showed up to challenge himself, walked away with a well-deserved win and then continued to upset the Downhill world with a second place at the World Championships two weeks later. Several other young riders like Laurie Greenland (GBR) and Luca Shaw (USA) have also been continuously threatening the top of the podium. Can Minnaar and Gwin keep the young guns at bay for another year or will 2019 see a changing of the guard and a take-over by the next generation of Downhill? Can Gwin keep up his pace after switching bikes and teams from YT to Intense?

The Women’s side of racing in 2018 was just as entertaining, yet even tighter than the Men’s side. The start of the season saw three different winners at the first three World Cups with Myriam Nicole (FRA), Tahnée Seagrave and Rachel Atherton each winning a race. 2017 Overall World Cup Champion Myriam Nicole was however forced to sit out two races mid-season due to injury, which meant that the fight for the Overall Title was between the two Brits. With three victories each, it was a disqualification due to leaving the track in Leogang that cost Seagrave valuable points and Atherton took her sixth Overall World Cup title, which she followed up by winning the UCI Rainbow Jersey at the World Championships in Lenzerheide two weeks later.

Going into 2019, everyone starts with a clean slate and the women’s field is as competitive as ever. Nicole will miss the first few World Cups due to injury, but Seagrave will be hell-bent on winning her first Overall Title, whereas Atherton will start the season on a new and yet-unproven prototype ‘Atherton’ bike. Can the rest of the women’s field with strong riders like Tracey Hannah (AUS), Marine Cabirou (FRA) and Nina Hoffmann (GER) close the gap to the Brits? Who will fill the void left by Nicole? Can Monika Hrastnik (SLO) capitalise on her home-turf advantage in Maribor?

Watch the first round of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live or on demand, on redbull.tv. The live broadcast starts on Sunday, April 28 at 12:30pm CEST. In addition to the live broadcast of the finals, the World Cup Chatter pre-show will be available on Saturday, April 27 at 03:00PM. Get the latest on everything bike related on the Red Bull Bike Channel atredbull.tv/bike.