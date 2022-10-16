Make your bike good as new with Wreckd’n’Repaired from Chain Reaction

Scruffy old pedals? Bashed helmet? Leaking shoes? Creaks, squeaks and groans coming from your bike? Chain Reaction and its team of tech experts will help you repair and upgrade your ride so it feels like new again.

When you find great kit and the right bike, you ride it to bits – quite literally. But replacing kit can be expensive, and once you’ve invested in a bike, it makes sense to show it a little love and keep it running. Enter Chain Reaction and its Wreckd’n’Repaired project. With a little TLC, tech know-how and some choice upgrades, you’ll have your bike back rolling as good as new, or maybe even better!

Or how about restoring a long-neglected bike that’s been hiding in the garage or shed? Bring it back to life and you’ve got a bike for friends, family, or just ragging around your local trails when conditions are filthy and you want to save your good bike for best.

Wreckd’n’Repaired is all about transforming your battered bike (and other bike bits and pieces like rims and chains) into that showroom-shine condition we all love.

Chain Reaction has a whole lot of tech experts on hand, who all work in the Customer Experience department so they’ve heard every question and concern you can think of – and how to fix it. And if you do decide to upgrade some parts, splash out on some new accessories, or replace that helmet that’s seen better days, there’s also the Upgrades Special sale so you can make a saving here too.

Look out for Workshop Wednesday videos that’ll provide helpful maintenance and upgrade advice, right through to a Scrapheap Challenge Bike Build. The tech team will even see if they can bring some old, rusty bikes back to life!

Helmet crash replacement offer

Helmet taken a hit? Then it needs to be replaced. Even if it looks like it’s okay from the outside, a hit will often cause internal structural issues that you can’t see, and that mean that it’s not going to protect your head if you take another spill.

As part of Wreckd’n’Repaired, Chain Reaction is running a helmet crash replacement offer; simply upload of picture of your battered helmet, and get 20% off the cost of a new one.

Top deals from Chain Reaction Cycles

We’ve selected a few of the choicest offers from Chain Reaction to whet your appetite, but there’s plenty more to be found, whether you’re looking for parts, clothing, accessories, bikes – and even kids bikes!

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS computer £519.00 £379.99 27% saving

Map, follow and track your route and get helpful metrics like speed, distance, cadence, and heart rate View Deal FiveTen Trail Cross LT MTB shoes £120.00 £72.00 40% saving

All the grip, plenty of comfort. Big savings to be had on FiveTen shoes at Chain Reaction Cycles! View Deal

SRAM NX Eagle 12spd MTB groupset £384.00 £229.99 40% saving

A new groupset will have your bike going smoothly and sweetly as the day it first rolled out of the shop, and a 40% saving isn’t to be sniffed at either! View Deal

POC Kortal Race MIPS MTB helmet in green £229.00 £110.00 50% saving

Protect your head with this highly rated helmet from POC, complete with MIPS protection system that helps dissipate rotational forces from impacts and crashes View Deal

dhb Trail Waterproof jacket £150.00 £90.00 40% saving

When the weather is closing in, a waterproof jacket will keep rain and muddy puddle splashes at bay View Deal