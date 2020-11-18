As winter reduces the frequency of your trail riding experience, is it a great incentive to explore the mountain bike game world.

More potent graphic processors, better screen resolution and increasingly intuitive controls have delivered a new generation of mountain bike games that entertain, instead of frustrate.

Two of the more notable current multi-platform titles are Descenders and Shred 2.

Although its name might be rather generic, there is nothing pedestrian about Descenders. With its procedurally generated worlds, the technicality of each descent remains challenging and fresh, preventing repetition and boredom.

A multiplayer element has been added, but Descenders perhaps works best for the solo architecture its gameplay was originally intended to support. You only get four lives per descent, so there are consequences for a succession of bad crashes. If you expend those four lives before reaching the finish line, you’ll have to start over to master a particular stage and progress.

Additional lives can be earned by boosting huge airs (you are rewarded for hang-time), not braking and landing many backflips. There are eight terrains, offering a tidy diversity of riding locations. Riders are also allowed to go very off-piste, if they think the virtual French lines will make them quicker.

The only lacking element, especially for bike geeks, is the lack of any mechanical customisation or upgrade options.

Games with more realistic bike tech

If you are a fan of freeride superstar, Sam Pilgrim, you might be familiar with Shred 2, in which Pilgrim is the lead character. True to form, this game is focussed on slopestyle type riding, with 40 levels and relatively lifelike riding and trick physics.

Pilgrim’s current sponsor, Haibike, is involved as the virtual frame brand for Shred 2, offering many bike options. There is a hardtail jump bike, dual-suspension mountain bikes, a minibike and some radical experimental geometry triple-clamp fork hardtails and DH bikes.

If you don’t mind your mountain bike gaming experience to be limited purely to a mobile device, there is little to rival Bike Unchained 2. Great terrain diversity and the opportunity to upgrade your frame and components, with relatable brands and products, make this the mountain biker’s virtual game of choice.

With most mountain bikers having become intuitively adept at using a Smartphone’s haptics, you’ll find Bike Unchained 2’s gameplay easy to master, whether racing for the fastest downhill time or stringing together the most tricks on a slopestyle run.