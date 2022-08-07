Long Live Chainsaw film now free to watch

The film, a tribute to the life of the iconic Canadian mountain biker Stevie Smith, raised over $100,000 for the foundation created in his name

An incredible rider, a total character, a man driven by his love of the sport, and beloved by others, who rose from tough beginnings to global renown. Long Live Chainsaw is the true story of Stevie Smith, the Canadian downhill mountain biker who won hearts and podiums, his untimely death, and the incredible legacy he left behind.

Written, directed and edited by Anthill Films and Red Bull, the film has been shown around the world and in the process has risen over $100,000 for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation, which aims to inspire and support the next generation of Canadian gravity athletes.

Created with the input and support of Smith’s family, friends, fellow athletes, and the filmmakers, photographers and brands that worked with him, the film is now available to stream for free now on Red Bull TV on YouTube, and if you haven’t seen it, grab a drink, a seat and get watching.

Enjoy, then get out and go ride.