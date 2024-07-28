Loana Lecomte suffers ‘head trauma’ and jaw injury after shocking crash in Paris 2024 Olympic Mountain Bike XCO race

The young French rider crashed hard in a rock garden at the Élancourt Hill track while in bronze medal position.

Reports from French sports website, L’Equipe, indicate that Loana Lecomte suffered a ‘head trauma and minor jaw injury’ after a nasty crash in the rock garden at the Élancourt Hill track. Spectators, fans, and everyone watching the live stream of the Paris 2024 Olympic XCO race collectively gasped as the 24 year-old racer – who was riding a hardtail – went over the bars as her front wheel jammed in a rock garden, and her head hit a rock. She momentarily raised her head after the landing, but then appeared to black out, lying face down on the technical descent while in third position behind eventual winner, compatriot Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands.

Lecomte remained on the ground for a long time after the cameras cutaway, according to the L’Equipe article, before being stretchered away. We wish Loana a speedy recovery, and will update this article when we have more information.

