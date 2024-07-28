Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins emotional fairytale Olympic XCO Gold at Paris 2024 in dominant display… on a Pinarello hardtail

Ferrand-Prévot put in a powerhouse performance in front of a home crowd at Élancourt Hill to finally add an Olympic medal to her palmares.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of France has won the Olympic cross-country (XCO) gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Frenchwoman put on a dominant display after attacking early on, eventually winning by 2 minutes 57 seconds. The silver medal went to Haley Batten of USA, and the bronze to Jenny Rissveds of Sweden.

The Olympics has been the one event in mountain biking that Ferrand-Prévot has never won at – until now. She announced plans to retire from mountain biking at the end of this season to focus on the road, and what better way to go out than to win at her home Olympics. Despite criticism of the Olympic Course from Tom Pidcock among others, it provided an entertaining race with crashes and mechanical incidents turning the race on its head.

How it happened

It was fast from the start for the women, with that steep climb early on in the first lap allowing for early shuffling for position. Ferrand-Prévot along with her compatriate Loana Lecomte and Dutch rider Puck Pieterse kept the front of the race closely guarded until Ferrand-Prévot attacked. She created a gap between Pieterse and Lecomte which was never to be brought back.

Pieterse, knowing Lecomte wouldn’t be working particularly hard to bring back Ferrand-Prévot, attacked herself, trying to bridge the gap to the leader. But disaster struck for Pieterse in the 6th lap as she suffered a puncture and ended up back down the order.

Lecomte fought hard to remain in the medal positions but disaster struck as she crashed on one of the rock garden features. Fingers crossed she makes a quick recovery.

The battle for silver and bronze raged on, with the group eventually whittling down to Haley Batten of USA and Jenny Rissveds of Sweden attacking each other constantly on the unrelenting course. Batten eventually made an attack stick on the final lap and took USA’s first XC Olympic medal since 1996. Rissveds took bronze for Sweden, after not having an answer to Batten’s final attack.

Evie Richards of GBR quashed her own pre-race doubts and had a superb race, working her way through the field – eventually finishing 5th, just behind Pieterse, who had to work hard to recover places after her puncture.

Britain’s Ella Maclean-Howell also impressed, finishing 23rd after being seeded over 30th. We have no doubt she’ll have more Olympic battles to contend in the future.

But the story of the day remains Ferrand-Prévot’s accomplishment, emotions running high as she crossed the finish line in front of a home crowd. A flawless race from start to finish, with her typical high gear, low cadence style proving to work once again. Will we see another Pinarello hardtail win the men’s Olympic XCO race? We’ll have to wait and see. To find out how to watch the men’s Olympic XCO race on Monday 29th July for free, read our guide here.

Final results:

Gold – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, France Silver – Haley Batten, USA Bronze – Jenny Rissveds, Sweden

GB riders:

Evie Richards – 5th

Ella Maclean-Howell – 23rd