Let’s make Rachel Atherton BT’s Action Woman of 2016

Rachel Atherton is in the running for BT’s Action Woman of the Year award. It’s a public vote so you can help get her the win.

>>> “I don’t need an Olympic medal” says Rachel Atherton

She’s won everything else this year on her own so it’s the least we can do to get her over the line first in this vote.

The BT Sport Action Woman Awards has grown in stature over recent years and is now rivalling the ubiquitous – but rather conservative and predictable – BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The BT Sport Action Woman awards “celebrate the achievements of incredible and inspiring female athletes.” The 2016 awards will be the most competitive ever principally due to the Olympics and Team GB’s impressive performance in Rio.

Let’s get Rachel to the top spot.

Get your friends voting for the woman behind the best downhill racing season of all time.

Apparently Olympic horse dancer Charlotte Dujardin is in the lead at the mo. Now that’s not really on is it?