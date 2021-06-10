World Cup DH is back! Broadcast schedule, how to watch and who will win

This weekend sees the return of World Cup mountain bike racing with both Downhill and XC events taking place in Leogang, Austria.

We’ve had a round of the World Cup XC already – which saw Tom Pidcock become first UK winner in Men’s XC World Cup since 1994 – but here at MBR we are unashamedly much bigger fans of World Cup Downhill racing. Which is what we’re going to focus on here.

Fear not, we won’t prattle on too much. This page will give you all you need to know to bring yourself up to speed with the scene and details of how and when to livestream the racing online, whether it be on a computer, a Smart TV or your phone.

Leogang World Cup DH timetable (in BST)

Friday 11 June

11.15 am BST

World Cup Downhill – Seeding Run – Women Juniors

11.30 am BST

World Cup Downhill – Qualifying Round – Men Juniors

12.30 pm BST

World Cup Downhill – Qualifying Round – Women Elite

1.00 pm BST

World Cup Downhill – Qualifying Round – Men Elite

Saturday 12 June

08.45 am BST

World Cup Downhill – Final – Men Juniors

09.30 am BST

World Cup Downhill – Final – Women Juniors

09.50 am – 11.05 am BST

Training Downhill – Elite Women & Men

11.30 am BST – broadcast live on redbull.tv

World Cup Downhill – Final – Women Elite

12.30 pm BST – broadcast live on redbull.tv

World Cup Downhill – Final – Men Elite

How to watch it live

On a computer, simply go to the Leogang event page on RedBull.tv

On a phone or Smart TV, go to the app store and install Red Bull TV app. It really is the best and most reliable way of watching – arguably of them all!

Course preview POV from Brook MacDonald

Riders to watch

The current World Cup Overall winners are Marine Cabirou and Matt Walker.

The current World Champions (which was held at Leogang) are Camille Balanche and Reece Wilson.

The ;ast time the World Cup DH was at Leogang it was won by Tracey Hannah and Loic Bruni. With Hannah now retired, the best result from a still-active racer was Nina Hoffman’s 2nd place in 2019.

Who do we think we will?

Riders who are podium-likely are legion. There are literally a dozen racers in both Men’s and Women’s fields who would not be a surprise if they ended on a podium spot. it’s this that makes Dowhill racing so fascinating ot watch in the modern era.

But we have to choose who we think will claim the top spot. Why? No reason. It’s just fun to discuss and argue about these things isn’t it?

And the (un)lucky pair of racers who we are tipping for success this weekend in Leogang are…

Vali Holl and Reece Wilson.

Closely followed by Marine Cabirou and Loic Bruni.