A rider required helicopter evacuation, after a severe crash stopped his breathing, in the Lakeland district.

A recent incident in the Lakeland forest area yet again underscored the value of a quality helmet and never riding alone.

Responding to an emergency in the Whinlatter forest section, the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was scrambled last weekend.

A total of 15 team members attended to the call-out, triggered by a rider crashing on the Grand National descent. This is part of Whinlatter forest’s North Red loop.

The crash was severe enough to stop the rider’s breathing. His riding buddy immediately applied a resuscitation intervention.

‘Helmet made the difference’

Responding swiftly, the Keswick MRT members managed to get the casualty stabilised and into a position, for a helicopter medivac.

A crew from Helimed 58, part of the Great North Air Ambulance Service, landed at Thornthwaite, where they were received and assisted by the Keswick MRT.

According to the rescuers, there is little doubt that the rider survived his crash ordeal, thanks to having a helmet.

For those mountain bikers who do enjoy riding alone, using the latest rescue beacon helmet technology is crucial. Systems such as the Specialized’s ANGi or POC’s Kortal Race Mips helmet, can call for help, when you can’t.