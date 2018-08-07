Kona officially release the new Carbon Process 153 29er

The Process range is expanding for 2019 to include four 29er models plus updates to the rest of the range

The Process name might not be a new one for anyone familiar with the company’s lineup, but for 2019 Kona is expanding the range to include four brand new, big wheeled Process 29ers.

Four new models are being brought into the lineup, two carbon and two aluminium framed Process 29ers to sit alongside the existing 27.5″ range. To further reinforce the Process’ standing as Kona’s main trail/enduro platform all models have been touched with the upgrade stick. Not only that but Kona state that all the aluminium frames have been on a diet to make this new G3 range lighter than last year’s iterations.

To celebrate the release of the new carbon 29″ Process bikes we headed down under with Connor Fearon to the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, Australia and filmed him putting the all-new Process CR DL 29 through its paces on some truly epic trails in a truly incredible location. Check out the vid after reading about the new and improved range below.

The Kona Process 2019 range in detail

Process 153 CR/DL 29

The Process 153 CR/DL 29 is simply awesome. It’s everything we’ve ever wanted in a trail bike. Our revered Process CR DL gets the wagon wheel treatment aboard WTB KOM Trail 29” rims. A RockShox Lyrik RC2 fork up front and Super Deluxe Debonair RCT shock in the back make for the plushest of descents. You’ll be moving fast, so we’ve added SRAM Code brakes for maximum stopping power.

Process 153 CR 29

New this year is the Process 153 CR 29. We’ve taken the amazing ride quality from our Process 29 and stiffened and shaved weight off the bike with our Kona DH carbon frame. With a 160mm RockShox Lyrik fork up front and a RockShox Super Deluxe RCT Debonair shock in the back the ride is buttery smooth. A SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Reverb Dropper and Guide R brakes round out this killer build.

Watch: mbr’s first ride views on the new Process 153 CR/DL 29

Process 153 DL 29

The Process 153 DL 29 ups the ante in value and spec. Kona’s lighter weight aluminum frame is equipped with a carbon rocker for strength and weight savings, a RockShox Yari 160mm Charger fork and Super Deluxe RC3 Debonair rear shock. Climb swiftly with SRAM’s NX/GX Eagle drivetrain and stop with confidence with Guide brakes and a 200mm front rotor. The DL also arrives tubeless ready and with a dropper post.

Process 153 29

It’s nice having that one bike you can just grab and go with no worries about how it will handle on the climb or descent. We’ve built the Process 153 29 to be affordable and handle everything a trail can throw at it, so you can spend more time having fun and no time worrying about your gear. This year, the frame sheds a few hundred grams of weight and features 160mm of front travel via a RockShox Yari fork, and 153mm of rear travel is provided by a Deluxe RT Debonair shock. SRAM NX 1×11 drivetrain, Guide T brakes, Maxxis tires and a dropper post round out the build.

Kona hasn’t forgotten the 29ers more nimble wheeled brethren with a whole plethora of 27.5″ wheel versions for 2019.

Kona Process 153 CR/DL 275 First Look

Process 153 CR/DL 27.5

This is the bike built to withstand everything. From punishing EWS race days to party laps at the local trails, the Process 153 CR/DL 27.5 has racked up accolades for its incredible performance. Our Kona DH carbon is light and strong. RockShox suspension front and rear keeps the ride smooth. A SRAM X01 12 speed Eagle Drivetrain and Code RSC brakes are a perfectly balanced combo of pure shred and pure power.

Process 153 CR 27.5

In some of the best riding zones we’ve found, the ups are as fun as the downs. The carbon Process 153 CR 27.5 flies up the hill with efficiency, but it really dances when things point downhill. A RockShox Lyrik fork up front and 153mm of travel with a Super Deluxe RCT Debonair shock in the rear make for a super plush ride. A SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and Guide R brakes round out this super sweet build.

Process 153 DL 27.5

We have a strong opinion about the Process 153 DL 27.5: It’s badass. It ticks all the boxes. A durable, stiff and lighter aluminum frame is matched with a purpose-driven component selection including the RockShox Yari 160mm Charger fork, a RockShox Super Deluxe rear shock, SRAM GX Eagle, Guide 4-piston disc brakes, and a dropper post. It’s the People’s Process and we love it.

Process 153 27.5

If the world was ending and you needed one bike to rule them all, the Process 153 27.5 would be a solid choice. It’s an awesome build in a wallet-friendly price. With 160mm of RockShox Yari travel up front and a Deluxe RT Debonair shock in the rear, the ride is plush and smooth. Well accompanied by SRAM Guide hydraulic disc brakes, a dropper post, and SRAM’s NX drivetrain, the Process is one sweet build for the buck.

Process 165

When your days consist of shuttle laps, park laps, and a solid amount of gravity-focused riding, the Process 165 is an excellent companion. But, in spite of its gravity roots, it’s still capable of pedaling uphill with the help of a SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain and KS Lev dropper post. The real fun comes on the descents when full squish is provided by a 170mm RockShox Yari Charger fork, and a 165mm Super Deluxe coil rear shock.

Process 153 SE

The Process 153 SE is the bike that will go anywhere and do anything. It’s a strong, durable bike wrapped in a stylish and super fun package! With 153mm of rear wheel travel, suspension by Suntour and RockShox, a SRAM NX 1×11 drivetrain, powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and super grippy Maxxis Minion tires, this bike is the perfect exploration buddy at an affordable price!

Process 134 SE

The Process 134 SE is what we’d consider a bit of a classic bike. It’s well-loved by both Kona and our customers so we’re keeping it rolling. Affordability and durability make the 140mm travel Process 134 SE a special blend. It’s got just enough travel to be stout enough to ride in a wide variety of terrain, while still having the playful snappy feel the Process line is known for.