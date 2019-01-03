Gavin (11) and Brooke (12) remind us all why we ride bikes in the first place

Just like flying

Meet Gavin and Brooke. They’ve been messing about on bikes together since they were 7 years old. They make for an inspiring partnership.

We’ve featured impressive riding from kids before in a feature we called ‘Can your kids ride like this yet?‘ but that collection of youths ended at 10 year olds. Here’s an 11 year old and a 12 year old you can safely add to the list of impressive and inspiring kids.

Video description

Hopetech: “Think back to those times as a child where real life problems didn’t matter. What mattered was fun, riding your bike. Just Like Flying showcases two young best friends, Gavin Stanton (11 years old) and Brooke Anderson (12 years old), from Portland, Oregon. Gavin and Brooke have been riding bikes together since they were 7 years old, pushing each other to learn, develop and progress every step along the way. Their story is one which many of us can relate to whatever the age. A story of friends who connect through bikes. Friends who squabble, fight, make up, laugh, ride again, plan the next trip, dream of adventures, debate which donut is the best, who can jump the highest, which pro rider is the most stylish…. Does this sound like 12 year olds or you and your friends? Through Just Like Flying, Gavin and Brooke capture that escapism feeling, that feel good factor that riding bikes bring to us all. Just Like Flying takes you back to basics, why we all started riding. Don’t take yourself too seriously.”