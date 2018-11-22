Jordie Lunn’s vertical drop-in down a tree is… er… er…

Brings a whole new meaning to the word treeline

Ever wondered what’s it’s like to ride down a tree trunk? No, us neither. Thankfully there are maniacs like Jordie Lunn around.

>>> 10 videos of riders smacking into trees

You’ve never seen North Shore like this before.

Just replay the moment where he is essentially doing an extended endo for the first half of the drop. His rear wheel is nowhere near touching. And how about the fact that his front wheel nearly goes off the side the track as well.

Oof.

Also, bonus points to Lunn for not burying the lead, as they say, and instead coming out straight away with the big move.

Video description

No Bad Days – Calvin Huth “Imagine walking through the woods and stumbling upon one of these features. You’d probably think there was a madman on the loose, and you’d be correct! Jordie Lunn has spent years learning how to build and ride some of the craziest features on 2 wheels. Taking his unique style of building, and riding, Jordie has taken Rough AF 3 to the next level. Hope you enjoy his piece!

“Filming and helping to create this piece was not only exciting, it was scary. at times. Jordie is the absolute man and definitely pushed his limits with this piece. After spending months building and many attempts we can finally take a deep breath and watch.”