Jared Graves and Richie Rude test positive for banned substances

Both tested positive for higenamine and oxilofrine

EWS racers Jared Graves and Richie Rude have tested positive for banned substances higenamine and oxilofrine.

As reported by Pinkbike earlier today, both Richie Rude and Jared Graves failed anti-doping control at the French round of the Enduro World Series back in May of this year.

During the Olargues EWS nine male racers were tested by AFLD, the French Anti-Doping Agency. Pinkbike state “that at least two of them returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from the tests in Olargues”. Hinting the possibilty that there were more positive results from other racers too.

No women racers were tested, apparently due to the lack of an available female AFLD person.

Other rides tested included Martin Maes, Greg Callaghan, Jose Broges and Adrien Dailly. All these racers did not test positive.

This however, still leaves the three other male racers yet to confirm they were tested. And indeed, what the results of their tests were. This is not an indication of any ill-doing; dope tests are not 100% reliable, so the outstanding tested racers may be awaiting the tests to be carried out again using their B-sample. Testing also takes a surprisingly long time and so, again, it is important to stress that there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the riders’ behalf.

Graves and Rude have accepted the findings from their A-sample testing.

The official findings from AFLD are yet to be released. Neither have any official statement or explanation from Graves or Rude. Thus currently no sanction from either the EWS or from WADA can begin.

What drugs are involved? Oxilofrine, which is basically a stimulant and endurance booster. Higenamine lets lungs take in more oxygen, it is used in asthma treatment.