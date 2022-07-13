Jackson Goldstone rips up Heartbreak Ridge on the new Maxxis Forekasters

What happens when you combine one of Whistler's best riders with some of the most scenic, natural, slick-rock-strewn flow trails in Scotland (and some brand new rubber)? This!

Jackson Goldstone needs no introduction. Raised in Whistler, he’s been riding incredible trails almost as long as he’s been walking – possibly longer. Now racing downhill as part of the Santa Cruz Syndicate, he paid a flying visit to Aberdeenshire in Scotland to check out the stunning Heartbreak Ridge trail. And we really mean flying…

So where is Heartbreak Ridge?

The iconic Heartbreak Ridge trail is located near the Scottish town of Ballater, itself a picturesque spot complete with camping, bike shops, cafes and bars. Ballater in in Aberdeenshire, in the Eastern half of Scotland, and if you haven’t ridden there yet add it to your destination wishlist right now.

Heartbreak Ridge combines a big climb (hence the name) with a long, flowing descent that takes in grippy slickrock, moorland and lush singletrack that weaves in and out of the trees. Then all you need to do is roll back into town for a well deserved cold beverage of your choice.

We’ve included the Heartbreak Ridge route in Ballater in our favourite singletrack routes compilation, so you can download the routemap and go explore.

The new Maxxis Forekasters

The new Maxxis Forekaster is designed for downcountry fans, or more specifically, aggressive short-travel bikes. Maxxis state it offers more grip than the XC-focussed Aspens, Rekons and Ikons, but less rolling-resistance than the chonky Minion and Assegai tyre ranges. Basically, if you like to ride trails hard and fast, and don’t let a little thing like suspension travel dictate where you can and can’t ride, these are the tyres for you.

Prices will range from £59.99 RRP (US pricing TBC), and the following models will make up the new range:

Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.40 – Dual Compound – 945g estimated weight

Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.40 – 3C MaxxTerra – 945g estimated weight

Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.60 – Dual Compound – 1035g estimated weight

Maxxis Forekaster 29 x 2.60 – 3C MaxxTerra – 1035g estimated weight

New Maxxis Forekaster features: