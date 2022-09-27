Introducing the feature-packed ABUS AirDrop full face helmet

ABUS packs the features into the AirDrop, its first full face helmet, including MIPS, adjustable visor and adaptable fit

ABUS helmets has released its first gravity-focussed downhill lid, years in the making and with the input of mountain biking legends Cedric Gracia, Richie Schley and Gabriel Wibmer. With adjustable fit, MIPS, moveable visor and integrated collarbone protection, ABUS will be doubtless be aiming for the AirDrop to be counted among the best full-face helmets on the market.

Need to know:

Adjustable visor with breakaway design

Removable, washable cheek padding

MIPS

Certifications: CPSC, DIN EN 1078

Sizes: S / M (52 – 58 cm), L / XL (58 – 62 cm)

Weight: 790 g (S / M), 890 g (M / XL) (+5 g for QUIN models)

Colours: black gold, concrete grey, polar white, velvet black, QUIN model in velvet black matt

Gracia, who features alongside Wibmer in the ABUS video putting the AirDrop through its paces on La Palma in the Canary Islands, is particularly positive about the fit system.

“I am so happy about the final product,” he comments. “What I love the most about the helmet is definitely the fitting system. It’s super easy to put on and fits perfectly. Also, the breathability is working perfect, and your head is not overcooking. I never had any problems with fogging even in the summer heat. We know there are a lot of helmets on the market, but I think we raised the game. I am so proud and I think people are going to be surprised.”

Adjustable fit

The ABUS AirDrop has an adjustable fit system, integrated into the protective MIPS system the helmet features. Fit around the head can be dialed in using a Zoom-Ace dial adjuster, and also by swapping out the cheek pads which come in a range of different thicknesses. The checkpads are also washable; good news if you ride in the mud, or in hot, dusty or sweaty conditions.

ABUS has designed the AirDrop to have a wide field of view, and to work with a variety of googles. The visor is height adjustable and designed to break away in the case of a crash – and the fact that it’s moveable also means there’s room for an action camera mount.

Safety features and construction

Safety features abound. The helmet is contructed InMold, with an outer shell and inner shock-absorbing EPS foam. The core is reinforced with what ABUS calls Acti-Cage, a structural reinforcement that allows plenty of ventilation holes without compromising strength or stability. There’s also additional padding on the underside of the helmet, designed to protect the collarbone in the event of a crash.

The AirDrop uses the popular MIPS system, designed to protect wearers from rotational crash and impact forces, and is also forward compatible with the ABUS QUIN crash detection system. The top model in the range already features QUIN integrated into the build.

Stay cool

Full-face helmet design has come on significantly in the last few years, to the extent that ventilation is designed in and they’re not portable sweat boxes for the head. With the AirDrop, a total of eleven air inlets and six air exhausts allow airflow through the helmet and over the head for a cooling effect.

There’s also an additional opening at ear level designed to help you hear better, named the Ambient Sound Channel.

And finally, the helmet comes in an array of five colours; black gold, concrete grey, polar white, velvet black, and the premium QUIN model in matte velvet black. Okay, to be fair two of those are different types of matte black, but hey, they’re still different shades of black so it counts, right?

“I really enjoyed riding with the new ABUS AirDrop helmet,” shares Gabriel Wibmer. “The fit, the performance and of course the light weight makes it a perfect choice for a ride with the enduro and the downhill bike. Besides the performance, the new helmet has a unique and awesome look which perfectly fits my style.”

The ABUS AirDrop is available to buy now, and has already been out and about in competition, being ridden by Lucas Huppert and Tom Isted at the Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg, Germany.

The padded layers on the helmet’s underside, aptly named Collarbone Protection, protect the collarbone in the event of a crash.