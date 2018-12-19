Plans for a potential Innerleithen bike park

Adding even more appeal to the Tweed Valley

Plan to convert B-listed Brodie’s Mill building into a mountain bike centre have been revealed. May lead to creation of new Innerliethen bike park.

Developing Mountain Biking Scotland’s Ed Shoote,: “It’s very early days, but we are working towards identifying a model to create a hub for the mountain bike industry to locate here and grow in Innerleithen.

“It’s too much space for just the mountain bike innovation side of things, so we would look to create it for other indoor activities, such as erecting a climbing wall and perhaps nursery space, because it’s been flagged to us that there’s maybe a lack of childcare facilities in Innerleithen.

“Also gym space, as again this was brought to our attention as something that is needed in the area.

“It’s a really exciting project alongside looking at how we can address the lack of facilities for mountain biking in Innerleithen.

“I know there have been concerns about parking and toilet and shower facilities, so in that same pot of funding we are looking at solutions to make sure Innerleithen is well set up, with infrastructure in place to attract mountain bikers, to not only come and spend money and stay here longer, but also to relocate and work here as well.

“Our goal is to make it the home of mountain biking from Peebles right through to Galashiels. Innerleithen sits at the heart of that which is why it is really exciting for us.

“It’s quite an ambitious plan, but it has been well received through the council. We are hoping to have consultations in the new year.”

The local authority commented: “This project seeks the creation of an exemplar research facility and workspace in the Scottish Borders to support business innovation, production, and controlled testing within the mountain bike sector.

“Alongside this it is proposed to develop a world-class bike park that will permit the real-world testing of products as well as attracting additional mountain bikers and visitors to the area.

“This proposal is focused on Innerleithen and the adjoining forest area, and potentially involves the development and refurbishment of a Listed Building.”