Second generation Identiti AKA is now available

Run 27.5 x 2.6in or 29 x 2.35in tyre

The 2019 Identiti AKA is now available for a singletrack ride out. The Identiti AKA frame only £499.99, bikes from £1,699.99.

Back in September last year we brought you teaser news of the Identiti AKA (along with the new Identiti Dr Jekyll). Well, the AKA is now available in the real world beyond bike trade show halls.

Identiti AKA press release

Hardtails run deep and rich our history and we couldn’t be more stoked to finally say that the new second generation AKA is now available, packed with class leading features and more versatile than a Swiss army knife.

AKA – RCX 27.5 Build – Our top tier model

The AKA is a descendant of our original Mr Hyde from the early 2000’s. One of the first hardcore hardtails designed to cover miles, rattle downhill runs and race dual slalom tracks – it’d take anything you could throw at it and come out laughing.

The original Mr Hyde, from ~2007 in classic red

The new AKA is our unfiltered vision of a bike that will tear your face off and rip singletrack to pieces. It holds no prisoners with progressive geometry designed around sag and handling derived from our Mettle enduro bike. We make bikes we want to ride and the AKA slots right into the family.

AKA – RC 29 Build

So versatility… You can build the same frame with either 27.5’’ (140mm forks) or 29’’ (120mm forks) wheels and that’s made achievable with our newest iteration Adjustable Drop Out System or ADS for short. In 148mm spacing, you can run it geared or singlespeed and fit a 2.6’’ tyre with 27.5 and 2.35’’ tyre with 29’s. The brake caliper is attached to the drop out inner plate meaning the pads are always in-line with the rotor face regardless of how much you move the wheel.

There’s also a list of features neatly tucked into the package;

– ISCG 05 tabs for chain guides

– Threaded BB

– Triple bottle cage bosses inside the front triangle with another regular set underneath the downtube

- 2 rad colours

– 3 frame sizes.

AKA – R 27.5 Build

There’s three complete builds available, the R, RC and RCX. All available in 27.5’’ or 29’’, and all models feature tubeless ready tyres, 150mm dropper posts and 1x drivetrains. Ready to hit the trail.